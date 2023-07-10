Donegan struggled on the final day at the US Women's Open

Months of traveling coast-to-coast in the States and overseas caught up with Ireland’s Áine Donegan on Sunday, as the Clare amateur lost her grip on low amateur honors at the U.S. Women’s Open with an under-the-weather 77 at Pebble Beach.

A back-nine 40 dropped Donegan to a T46 finish at 9-over par for the week, one shot behind Italy’s Benedetta Moresco in the race for the amateur silver medal. Donegan’s 11-foot birdie chance for a share of low am on 18 pulled up 8 inches short in a round defined by low energy.

“Very emotional. Today was a long day,” Donegan said after finishing and walking into the arms of the many family members and friends in attendance supporting her. “I'm fighting a bit of an illness at the moment. Woke up feeling horrible and I didn't have much energy, to be honest.

“To hit one out of the seaweed onto the fairway and then hit a shot into 18 … I mean, if you'd told me looking at my drive coming off 18 with a par, I'd be taking it.”

The spark that carried Donegan all week as she contended into Saturday was not there on Sunday. She made a couple of sloppy bogeys on the easy par-5s on the front and couldn’t get any momentum. She got to see first hand how her game stacks up with the best women in the world and what she needs to improve when she returns to Louisiana State University to finish college with two more years of seasoning before she turns professional.

“I played with a lot of different pros, and my ball-striking would be probably on par with them and stuff, and my putting is probably more just decision making and less kind of silly mistakes,” she said. “I made a double bogey today from just a stupid shot out of the bunker (on 13). That would be what I've learned.

“I've learned a lot. I've learned that these tournaments are tiring, definitely. I kind of admire the pros more after that, after this week, for how much they travel and just how exhausting it actually is. That would be the biggest thing.”

Donegan had traveled across the U.S. just to qualify last month before flying home to Ireland and competing in various events. She reached match play of the Women’s Amateur, the semis in the Irish Women’s Close Championship and competed in the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch in Scotland before flying directly eight time zones away to California for the Women’s Open.

The grind seemed to catch up with her Sunday.

“Obviously today is disappointing, but I'm coming off a long stretch of events, and unfortunately today I didn't feel great,” she said. “Yesterday, and I knew I was kind of getting a bit sick, and then today I have no energy and a bit of a cold and stuff.”

Donegan made herself a lot of fans with her performance and demeanor at Pebble Beach and featured prominently every day on the broadcast coverage.

“Feeling very, very thankful right now to have my friends here and just everyone who's out here supporting me,” she said. “I couldn't have asked for a better week. My goal was to make the cut. … So happy with how the week went, and I can't thank the USGA and all the fans enough for everything, really. And my coach (and caddie) Gary (Madden) from Glenlo Abbey and everyone at home as well supporting me.”

Donegan won’t slow down too much for the rest of the summer. She will play a final qualifier for the AIG Women’s Open and hopes to get another invite to KPMG Women’s Irish Open just 10 minutes from her home at Dromoland Castle at the end of August before heading back to school in the States.

Her performance this week never tempted the 21-year-old Lahinch member to leave school early and turn professional.

“I'm going to finish college. No doubt about it,” she said. “I love LSU, and it wouldn't even cross my mind.”