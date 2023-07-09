Donegan and Maguire falter at Pebble Beach

The key to winning major championships is managing mistakes and avoiding the big numbers, and failing to adhere to that axiom likely crushed Ireland’s hopes for a first women’s major winner on Saturday at Pebble Beach.

Both Áine Donegan and Leona Maguire had avoided disaster so well until Saturday when both of their contending opportunities at the U.S. Women’s Open fell apart with big numbers on Pebble Beach’s front nine with each of them tied for fifth before suddenly unraveling.

Donegan faltered first, suffering a gruesome quintuple-bogey nine on the perilous eighth hole. Maguire soon followed suit with a pair of doubles on 6 and 8 to largely scuttle her chances of being in the thick of the Sunday conversation on the iconic venue.

Maguire’s third-round 75 – helped by a laser from 163 yards to set up a closing birdie on 18 – leaves her alone in 13th at 2-over, nine shots behind leader Nasa Hataoka who she started the day tied with. Maguire had a front-row seat to Hataoka’s tournament-best 66 on Saturday, which was nine shots better than the field average.

“I don't think there was anything easy about today,” Maguire said. “I think you just had to get very creative with some of the shots. It was incredibly difficult. It was hard to get close to the pins. Even when you got close to the pins, it seemed like on the poa annua greens late on a Saturday they were bobbling all over the place.

“Nasa's round was just incredible to do what she did. Yeah, it's just an incredibly tough golf course, and there's not really much you can do about it.” Donegan’s 75 leaves her T19 at 4-over, still the leading amateur in the field by three shots ahead of Canada’s Monet Chun and Italy’s Benedetta Moresco.

Donegan’s fateful lapse came on Pebble’s most unforgiving hole. It was a tough introduction to the perils of major championship golf for the 21-year-old from Lahinch. She came out firing on Saturday, making birdies at 1, 4 and 6 to climb to 2-under and tied fifth. A dramatic par save on the wee par-3 seventh elicited a fist thrust from Donegan as she headed to the eighth brimming with confidence.

Jack Nicklaus long ago deemed the approach over the cliffside chasm on the par-4 eighth at Pebble Beach the most magnificent and difficult second shot in golf. Donegan can attest it’s an even more difficult fourth shot and a soul-crushing sixth shot.

The Clare amateur was in the thick of the hunt at in her major debut at the U.S. Women’s Open, 3-under on the day and tied for fifth with her drive in the middle of the eighth fairway at Pebble. From there her dream week came crashing down like the waves on rocks 70 feet below the fairway.

Donegan lost two consecutive long approach shots into the hazard right of the eighth green and eventually staggered off the green with a devastating nine that dropped her from contention just three shots out of second to tied 20th a full 10 shots behind the leader.

“I hit a good tee shot and I had about 190 to the flag,” she explained. “The wind was really, really left to right there, and that wind often doesn't suit a right-handed golfer who plays a draw. Not that it makes a huge difference, or it's an excuse, but I just … I hit two very bad shots in a row, which obviously concluded in me having a 9 on the hole.” Donegan’s sudden breakdown turned all Irish eyes to Cavan’s Maguire playing five groups behind and still tied for fifth herself.

Maguire, ranked No. 10 in the world, was 1-under through five holes and 2-under overall heading to Pebble’s second easiest hole, the par-5 sixth. After missing just one fairway off the tee in each of the first two rounds, Maguire continued her robotic driving accuracy on Saturday and striped a drive down the fairway on 6.

From there, however, Maguire suffered her twin big numbers without losing a ball. Her blind second shot up the steep cliff nestled under the lip of a fairway bunker and she couldn’t extract it with her third. From the front fringe she three-putted from 60 feet for a double on a hole that yielded birdie or better to more than a third of the field.

Then the eighth took its pound of flesh from Maguire as well, who chopped it from rough to rough to rough on all sides of the tiny green en route to another double that dropped her to 3-over on the day as well through that point and off the leaderboard she’d been a fixture on since Thursday.

“It's a U.S. Open. You know it's going to be difficult. It's not supposed to be easy,” Maguire said. “Yeah, you just have to be patient and just try and be as patient as you can and hit as good a shots as you can and knowing that some of the outcomes you're going to get a bad bounce here or there.” Maguire drifted further arears with bogeys at 12 and 13 but wiped those lost shots out with birdies at 14 and 18.

“It was just a case of hanging in really,” Maguire said. “Two-under my last five, it's nice momentum for tomorrow.” Donegan pulled herself together to par the seaside ninth and 10th holes. Only a three-putt bogey at 11 and another bogey at 17 blemished her back-nine scorecard as she shot a 3-over 75. Her spirit remained undaunted as she raised her fist to celebrate a par save at 13, a long 26-footer for birdie on 15 and a 21-footer for par on 18.

“I had to keep moving on. I had still 10 holes left to play. It was very disappointing, but I'm pleased with how I finished after that,” Donegan said.

“My coach (and caddie, Gary Madden) said to me, ‘Áine, just act like you've just had seven pars and two bogeys. Forget about the fact that it's a 9. At the end of the day you've had the exact same number of shots as seven pars and two bogeys.’ That's what I did.

“I'm really happy with how I played the back nine, especially the back nine today is playing really tough. It's really windy. It feels like home, to be honest, the back nine today.”