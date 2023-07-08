PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to return to work after health issue

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is focusing on a "stable path forward" when he returns to work later this month after a health-related absence.

The 53-year-old has been recuperating since it was announced on June 13 he would be taking leave due to a "medical situation".

Monahan has faced increased scrutiny since the shock announcement the PGA Tour and DP World Tour were merging their commercial operations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf League, early last month.

"Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks," Monahan, who will return to work on July 17 - the week of the Open Championship - wrote in a memo to the PGA Tour policy board, the members and staff.

"With the support of my family and thanks to world-class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.

"I am eager to engage with each of you - as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family - to address any questions and protect the game we treasure.

"Over the last several years, as we've confronted challenges that called the PGA Tour's future into question, we have devoted every ounce of energy to securing a stable path forward for our organisation.

"With the framework agreement with DP World Tour and PIF we are on a path to accomplish this goal.

"Should we be able to reach a definitive agreement we can rest assured that the PGA Tour will continue to lead and shape the game for the future."