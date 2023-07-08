Clare amateur Áine Donegan shoots 76 in second round of US Women's Open

It wasn’t exactly an extension of Áine Donegan’s storybook start at Pebble Beach, but the Clare amateur easily advanced to the weekend in her major championship debut in the US Women’s Open.

Donegan limped home with five bogeys in her last 11 holes to shoot 4-over 76 on Friday at Pebble Beach, slipping to 1-over for the championship after her sterling opening-round 69. As frustrated as she looked after tapping in on the 18th hole late Friday, the 21-year-old from Lahinch is still tied for 11th with the likes of Rose Zhang, recent Women’s PGA winner Ruoning Lin and past Women’s Open champ Minjee Lee heading into the weekend.

While fellow Irishwoman Leona Maguire’s standing at 1-under improved from T11 when she finished to tied fifth when the second round ended, Donegan is only two shots behind her and still chasing the dream in front of family and friends and “having a great time.”

“Me and my family, we all can't really believe it to be honest,” she said. “We made the main news channel in Ireland, which is like a big deal, which was cool. … Even the faces that aren't so familiar, there's a lot of Irish people out here supporting and stuff, which is really nice.”

Donegan’s story has grabbed its share of the spotlight this week at Pebble as she was heavily featured in the American broadcast wearing another minty green Golf Ireland pullover similar to others she’s donned all week. The Clare golfer was invited to do a walk-and-talk live on the air during the USA Network’s second round coverage Friday as she played the ninth hole, even offering a shoutout to her club supporters watching back at Lahinch. She retold her story about spontaneously deciding to qualify at the urging of fellow Irish amateur Anna Foster and about falling into love with some new Ping clubs after her clubs were late arriving and the driver smashed.

Still in sixth at the time after a bogey on eight took her back to level on the day and 3-under where she started, Donegan was asked if she had a chance to dream about joining France’s Catherine Lacoste as the only amateurs to ever win the US Women’s Open. Lacoste was 22 when she won at The Homestead’s Cascades course in 1967.

“No, definitely not. I’m just taking it one shot at a time,” said Donegan, admitting she was inspired by Lacoste’s talk with the amateurs in the field ahead of this week’s first Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

“She’s obviously European as well and kept talking about the Europeans, and she’s hoping for the few of us European amateurs playing this week. She also talked about the European Team championships as well, which depending on whether or not I make the cut today I won’t be able to go to in Finland. Catherine’s amazing but I’m just taking it one shot at a time.”

The on-air conversation brought her no luck, as she ended up three-putting the ninth green for the second straight day. Her consecutive bogeys on 8 and 9 dropped her back to 2-under overall with the tougher back nine looming and course conditions toughening.

“I started with a bogey on the second, the par-5. I went for it in two and it didn't work out. I had to take an unplayable drop,” she said. “But luckily I bounced back straight away with a birdie (on 3).

“Then birdied 6, made a nice 4- or 5-footer for that, and then I had two sloppy bogeys on 8 and 9 from the middle of the fairway on both. I hit a really, really bad shot on 8 into the right front bunker and just missed an 8-footer for par. And then 9, I three-putted. It was a long putt. My second shot was probably the problem on 9 but, then I three-putted, which was disappointing.”

Things got messier with a pair of bogeys on 12 and 13 to fall back to even overall. She missed a 4-footer for par on 12 and went from fairway bunker to greenside bunker in dropping another shot at 13. On 15, which sparked her first-round 69 with an eagle, she hit two consecutive shots out of rough and made another bogey.

But she held it together with three pars to finish and keep herself within eight shots of leader Bailey Tardy.

“The back nine was playing so tough. My playing partners struggled there, as well, and I'm sure everybody else is struggling a little bit on the back nine,” Donegan said. “It's getting cold now. The wind is picking up and the greens are really firm, way firmer than the front nine and even yesterday.

“I'm pleased with how I finished. I finished with three pars and that was my goal, just try and get in with the same score, and luckily I did.”

Donegan is one of several amateurs – including American Amari Avery, Canada’s Monet Chun and Italy’s Benedetta Moresco – making early appearances on the leaderboard at Pebble and trying to extend a recent run of notable top-20 amateur efforts in the US Women’s Open.

Ingrid Lindblad, the current amateur world No 1 and Donegan’s teammate at Louisiana State University, finished tied 11th last year at Pine Needles. Megha Ganne was a late leader in 2021 at The Olympic Club before fading to a T14 finish. Kaitlyn Papp tied for ninth in the covid-delayed championship in 2020 at Champions Golf Club, edging out Maja Stark and Gabriela Ruffels who shared T13. In 2019, it was Gina Kim who led all amateurs with a T12 finish at the Country Club of Charleston. Sweden’s Linn Grant and American Jennifer Kupcho each made some early headlines in 2018 and 2017 respectively as amateur contenders.