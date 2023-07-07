Maguire in a share of third place with Clare amateur Àine Donegan at US Open

Leona Maguire showed no lingering effects from her fading finish two weeks ago at Baltusrol, making five birdies Thursday to shoot a 3-under 69 at Pebble Beach and thrust herself right back in contention at another major championship.

“I think a day. It's golf. These things happen,” Maguire said of the time it took to get over her closing 74 in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that dropped her to T11 after holding the 36- and 54-hole leads. “I think you have to get on with things pretty quickly, dust yourself off. Still a fantastic week even if Sunday didn't go my way.

“I think when you've got another major coming up as quick as this was and at somewhere like Pebble, I think your focus shifts pretty quickly. Looking forward to another opportunity this week hopefully.”

Capping her late afternoon round with birdies at 15 and 18, Maguire joined Clare amateur Áine Donegan in a share of third place with four others after one round of the U.S. Women’s Open. China’s Xiyu Janet Lin and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim share the lead a shot ahead at 4-under.

Maguire used the same formula she did at Baltusrol to get off to a good start, leading the field by hitting 13 of 14 fairways and avoiding too much stress on an exacting setup at Pebble Beach.

“Hit a lot of fairways, which was key out there I feel like,” she said. “Missed a few greens, but made some really nice up-and-downs when I needed to to keep the momentum going. Always nice to finish with two birdies in the last four.”

In windy and gray conditions that sent playing partners Jennifer Kupcho and Atthaya Thitikul struggling to matching 76s, the Cavan golfer felt right at home. She recovered from a quick bogey at the first hole with birdies on 4, 5 and 10. And when her lone missed fairway of the round on 11 led to a bogey, she bounced back again with two birdies down the stretch to post in the 60s for the ninth time in 10 rounds.

“I suppose today felt a little bit like home with the weather and all of that,” she said. “But no, very grateful to be here. It's a special place, and to play well is just a bonus.”

Maguire’s second round will start on the back at 4:39 pm Irish time while Donegan will head off the first on Friday at 9:18 pm Irish time.