Amateur hour as Donegan savours dream start at Pebble Beach 

Áine Donegan never planned on being at Pebble Beach a month ago before her spontaneous decision to try to qualify. The Clare amateur certainly never imagined holding a share of lead in the U.S. Women’s Open on the iconic course deep into her first round of her major championship debut.

Despite a three-putt bogey on her last hole of the day at No. 9, Donegan shot a 3-under 69 to sit tied in second place with Hae Ran Ryu of South Korea and Nasa Hataoka of Japan in the morning wave at Pebble Beach Golf Links. When Donegan finished, only Xiyu Janet Lin of China was ahead of her at 4-under.

“Definitely the top. No doubt about it,” Donegan said of her first start in a professional event. “Let's just say it wouldn't be the first time I started bogey-bogey. For me to come back then and finish how I finish and play the rest of round, I'm really proud of myself for that. Yeah, really looking forward to tomorrow.”

Thursday morning didn’t start out looking anything special for Donegan. Teeing off early on the back side, she opened with a pair of rather pedestrian bogeys on 10 and 11 after missing both greens with her fairway approaches.

“I started off a little bit nervy. I was actually doing well to be 2-over through four holes; made two good up and downs on my third and fourth holes,” Donegan said.

The spark came on the short par-4 15th when Donegan’s wedge from 96 yards went in for an eagle to get her back to level. She stuffed her tee shot on the par-3 17th to 3 feet for a birdie that she gave back missing a short par putt after making the turn at 1.

“I hit the shot and I knew it was going to be good. Then it bounced, bounced, and kind of spins back and it just drops in,” she said. “I have my family here and a few other Irish over here who live in the United States, and big scream from all the Irish people. Yeah, it was kind of just one of those things that I'm back to even and we just start again really. That kind of made me a bit more comfortable and I was really, really pleased with it.”

From there the 21-year-old Clare amateur got hot when she needed to on Pebble’s most scoreable stretch of holes. Birdies at 2, 3, 4 and 6 vaulted her to the top of the leaderboard on one of America’s most iconic championship venues. She had good looks at birdies on 7 and 8 that didn’t fall.

Donegan produced steady golf through the round, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens to rank among the leaders in the morning wave. She did it despite some drama with her clubs that got lost for two days in transit from Scotland late Sunday and arrived with her driver smashed. She’d played a practice round with a set of Ping clubs and had already fallen in love with the new driver before her broken one arrived.

“It's like everything happens for a reason, that the clubs were late and then the driver came and it was broken and all of a sudden I have no choice but to put this Ping driver in,” she said.

This is heady territory for a rising junior at Louisiana State University who only attempted to qualify for her first LPGA and major start as a whim at the urging of fellow Irish golfer Anna Foster. She flew from Alabama to California for the 36-hole qualifier at The Peninsula Club and made it through by finishing second with rounds of 72-73 to post 3-over before flying back home to Ireland.

"What I liked most is that I never expected it, I never expected to get through,” Donegan told RTÉ earlier in the week. “I didn’t even know about the qualifier. I think there’s like 10 qualifiers and I didn’t really know about them until my friend had said it to me. I owe it all to her really.” Donegan wanted to make the most of the experience and booked a practice round with Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam.

The Lahinch member prepped for Pebble by playing some of the best links golf at home before making her way back to the States, teeing it up on her home course as well as Doonbeg, Connemara, Prince’s in southeast England and Royal Dornoch in the Scottish highlands, where she picked up 2½ of a possible 4 points in the Vagliano Trophy including a 2 and 1 singles win against her LSU teammate and world No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden.