Lahinch amateur Áine Donegan drawn with two past major champions at Pebble Beach
Maguire drawn with Kupcho in opening rounds of US Women's Open

Leona Maguire: Drawn with Jennifer Kupcho and Atthaya Thitikul.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 21:34

Leona Maguire has been drawn to play with Jennifer Kupcho and Atthaya Thitikul in the opening rounds of the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Maguire famously defeated Kupcho in their singles match at the 2021 Solheim Cup. Kupcho became a major champion last year, winning the Chevron Championship. Thitikul, 20, is the World No 7. 

Meanwhile, Lahinch amateur Áine Donegan will play with two past major champions, Patty Tavatanakit and Sung Hyun Park, in the opening rounds at the famous course. Donegan, who attends Louisiana State University, booked her ticket to California after an emphatic 36-hole run at The Peninsula Golf Club a month ago.

First/Second round tee times (All times Irish): 3:33pm/9.18pm: Patty Tavatanakit (Thi), Áine Donegan (a) (Ire), Sung Hyun Park (Kor); 10:24pm/4:39pm: Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Atthaya Thitikul (Thi), Leona Maguire (Ire).

