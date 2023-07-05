Korda looking for redemption at iconic Pebble Beach

World Number one Nelly Korda is looking to get back on the horse this week at the women’s US Open at Pebble Beach after missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol a couple of weeks ago.

While the iconic course has staged countless men’s majors tournaments, it’s never played host to the best players in the world on the women’s side. That changes this week as 156 competitors head to the west coast in hopes of hoisting the Harton S Semple trophy.

The Women’s Open will be the 14th USGA championship ever held at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The tournament purse will be confirmed today but last year they played for a record $10m with winner Minjee Lee receiving $1.8m. Karrie Webb was the last player and eighth overall to successfully defend her title in 2000-2001. The last two defending champions have missed the cut the following year.

Thougb Jessica Korda remains out indefinitely with a back problem, there are two sets of sisters in the field. While Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn make their 10th US Women’s Open appearance in the same field, twins Chisato and Akie Iwai of Japan make their debut.

At 52, Annika Sorenstam is the oldest player in the field while 14-year-old Angela Zhang is the youngest.

Said Nelly Korda on her PGA missed cut: “I flew out on Friday right after the round. I think it’s just golf. You constantly go through it just like the roller coasters of it. I think it just makes you appreciate the highs more, I would say.

“But making sure that I was mentally ready to come into this week, I just put my head down and grinded. I love that about golf. I think no one knows everything and no one is an expert, and I think that this is the beauty of the game is that everyone experiences highs and lows”.

Korda has had the chance to play the feted track and noted that the greens are some of the smallest that she has played and focus is going to be key when playing them.

“We played Baltusrol and those were some of the biggest greens, and now we go to Pebble and these are some of the smallest greens.

“You have to really dial in. You have to really concentrate out here, especially with the bouncy poa. You don’t know what kind of first bounce you’re going to get, so just making sure that you’re taking your time over every shot, being very diligent with your routine and just with the process with your caddie, too, making sure that you talk over every part of every hole.

Korda noted that the 14th hole had the smallest green and believes it will be the toughest to hit this week.

“There was one kind of diabolical green on the back nine, a par-5. It’s not reachable for us in two unless it’s moved up. With a wedge you can easily spin it.

“That left side, it’s pretty narrow, so I think that’s going to be a really, really hard green. But honestly, all of them. If you’re coming in, if you’re not striking it well and you’re coming in from the rough, it’s going to be super tough”.

Korda didn’t research the course much before arriving preferring to see the course first hand to see it for herself.

“I know my caddie did. He talked to a couple people for me. I don’t really want to know too much about a golf course until I’m out here and I can learn it myself. I think that’s very crucial around here is just knowing where to miss, which is hard.

“You’re trying to hit it, be aggressive and play really well, but when you’re just not on top of it, you can’t pick where you miss.

“It’s an amazing golf course. I think every part of your game has to really click.”