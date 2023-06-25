Keegan Bradley gets the job done with three-shot win at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry closed out with rounds of 64. 
Keegan Bradley gets the job done with three-shot win at Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship. Picture: Frank Franklin II/AP

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 23:23
Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Keegan Bradley claimed his sixth PGA Tour title with a three-shot victory in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Bradley took a one-shot lead into the final round at TPC River Highlands and was never in real danger of being caught after making five birdies in his first 12 holes.

The 2011 US PGA Championship winner gave the chasing pack a glimmer of hope with three bogeys in four holes from the 13th, but eventually signed for a closing 68 to finish 23 under par.

Fellow American Zac Blair surged through the field with a final round of 62 to finish 20 under par alongside Brian Harman, who returned a second consecutive 64.

“This is for all the kids that grew up in New England, who got to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who was born in Vermont, one of the six states which make up the New England region.

“I just am so proud to win this tournament. Travelers and everybody involved puts on a first-class tournament. It’s been like this for a decade and I’m so happy to be the winner here.

“I’m so lucky and thankful to be from this New England area. I just can’t believe it. This seems like a dream.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Chez Reavie shared fourth place on 19 under, with Rory McIlroy another shot back after a closing 64.

“I got off to a hot start, which was nice and what I felt like I needed,” McIlroy said after a round containing seven birdies and one bogey.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“Then hit a drive on nine that I didn’t think was that bad. Ended up against the boundary fence and made a bogey there which halted the momentum that I had.

“Bounced back well with a birdie on 11 but then missed a chance on 12, birdied 13. Then just couldn’t get anything to drop over those last few holes.

“I knew I was never going to win with the way Keegan was playing, but I felt like I probably needed a couple more birdies to finish top five.

“I’ll probably still sneak into the top 10 by the end of the day, but would’ve been nice to finish a little higher. Still, it’s another good week and solid performance after a long run, and looking forward to a couple of weeks off.”

McIlroy, who came into the week on the back of his second place in the US Open in Los Angeles, added: “Last Sunday feels like a month ago at this point.

“But coming off the disappointment of the US Open, coming straight here and sort of trying to refocus and forget about what happened in LA and tee it up here and play well, I thought was pretty good.

“I could have sort of went through the motions this week and mailed it in a little bit. I tried hard until the end and put in a decent performance.”

Shane Lowry also recorded a final round of 64 and finished just inside the top 20 while Seamus Power failed to make the cut for the weekend. 

More in this section

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round Pádraig Harrington closes with blistering 28 to claim first Champions Tour win of the season
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Three 'I can’t think of anything better for Irish women’s golf, which is incredible'
Frustrating day for McIlroy as Fowler cards career low at Travelers Championship Frustrating day for McIlroy as Fowler cards career low at Travelers Championship
ConnecticutPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Leona Maguire lines up her putt on the third hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol, in Springfield, New Jersey. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP</p>

Final round disappointment for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow at Baltusrol

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd