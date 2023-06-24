Maguire outright leader at PGA Championship

Cavan's Leona Maguire carded a round of 69 to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Maguire sits on seven-under-par just one shot ahead of Jenny Shin who finished six-under.

IN THE MIX: Stephanie Meadows finished strong to sit in third just two shots of leader Leona Maguire. Pic: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Antrim's Stephanie Meadow is also in the mix finishing her round of 67 to leave her in third place just two shots behind Maguire. Maguire and Meadow go into the final round in good position to attempt to become Ireland's first ladies' Major champion.

"The gameplan's the same as it was over the last three days. Trying to go out and execute really good gold shots and if it's enough tomorrow it's enough" said Maguire after her third round.

"The plan we got right, I just didn't quite hit a couple of my targets that I would have liked but for the most part I played really, really solid golf. My game's in good shape. Just one more day...

"I know it would mean a lot but I'm trying not to get too ahead of myself or think of things like that, so it's just another day on the golf tomorrow. Me and [caddy] Dermot [Byrne] will enjoy the walk and whatever will be, will be."