Rory McIlroy finished on a round of 66 as Rickie Fowler joins the exclusive sub-60 club.
Frustrating day for McIlroy as Fowler cards career low at Travelers Championship

FRUSTRATING DAY: Frustrating day for Rory McIlroy as he finishes on a round of 66. Pic: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 22:52
PA

Rory McIlroy finished the third day three shots behind Fowler after a frustrating round of 66, which included five birdies and a bogey at the par-five 15th, while world number one Scottie Scheffler was 14 under after a seven-under 63.

Rickie Fowler shot a career-low round at the Travelers Championship but was inches short of joining the exclusive sub-60 club.

The 34-year-old, whose return to form saw him finish tied-fifth at last week's US Open at which he carded the joint-lowest round at a major (62), reeled off 10 birdies in 17 holes after starting at the 10th.

However, he could not hole his chip from the fringe at his final hole which would have seen him become the 13th player in PGA Tour history to break 60.

"I was very aware. I had a nice start to the day with a couple of good pars, made the turn at five (under) and at seven under through 11 I knew it (59) was a legitimate shot," Fowler said in his post-round interview.

His birdie blitz did, however, catapult him to 15 under and give him an outside chance of victory in Sunday's final round at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

<p>THREE SHOT LEAD: Joost Luiten moved himself to the verge of completing a brilliant career comeback as a bogey-free 65 handed him a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the BMW International Open. Pic: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images</p>

Joost Luiten holds three-shot lead at BMW International Open

