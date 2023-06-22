Edoardo Molinari in 3-way tie for clubhouse lead at BMW International Open

Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open was suspended for the day by the threat of lightning.

The 42-year-old Italian, whose last European tour win was in 2017, carded a 6-under 66 Thursday to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier.