The 42-year-old Italian carded a 6-under 66 Thursday to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier.
Edoardo Molinari in 3-way tie for clubhouse lead at BMW International Open

THREE WAY TIE: Pic:Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open. Pic: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 20:25
AP

Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open was suspended for the day by the threat of lightning.

The 42-year-old Italian, whose last European tour win was in 2017, carded a 6-under 66 Thursday to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier.

Starting on the 10th hole, Molinari began with a bogey but soon picked up momentum and later grabbed consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-6.

“I think it’s a very good opening round,” Molinari said. “A little disappointed, to be honest, because I think I hit the ball fantastic today tee-to-green, but putting today wasn’t good at all, but you can’t complain too much with a 6-under, so I’ll take it, move on and try to improve the putting.” Molinari is one of the vice-captains for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, which starts at the Marco Simone club outside Rome on Sept. 29.

Romain Langasque and Maximilian Kieffer were among six players who were one stroke off the lead.

Play was suspended just before 7 p.m. local time with 27 players still on the course. They include Daan Huizing, who was on 5 under with the 18th still to play.

