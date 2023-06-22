Lowry two shots off the lead at Travelers Championship

Shane Lowry hit a bogey-free 64 to sit two shots behind leader Keegan Bradley.
IN THE MIX:Shane Lowry hit a bogey-free 64 to sit two shots behind leader Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship. Pic: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 20:06
Pat Eaton-Robb

Keegan Bradley shot an 8-under par 62 to take a two-shot lead after the morning rounds Thursday at the Travelers Championship.

Shane Lowry and Chez Reavie each finished with bogey-free 64s, one shot better than a group of five golfers including Kevin Streelman and Patrick Cantlay.

Bradley got things started early, with birdies on his first five holes. That included sinking a 75-foot downhill putt from just off the green on the 17th hole, which kept gaining speed, but hit the flag and dropped straight down.

The TPC River Highlands course is known for giving up low scores, including the record 58 shot by Jim Furyk during the final round of the 2016 tournament.

Bradley, a 37-year-old Vermont native, said he could not help but think about matching that.

“When I made that really long putt on 17, and it could have gone in the water, I don’t know, it crossed my mind,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about it a lot, but I certainly was going to try and do it.”

