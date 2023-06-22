California dreamin' but Irish Close comes first for Lahinch's Donegan

Talk about sliding door moments. Clare camogie star Chloe Morey was among the 24 female inter-county players up on a rostrum at a Dublin hotel on Monday, describing their struggle to get basics like access to physios and pitches and throwing down a ‘sort it out’ gauntlet to their governing bodies.

‘Sort it out yourselves!’ That was the refrain Morey said she constantly hears as the country’s top female GAA players appealed to their governing bodies to stop prevaricating on their recent appeal for a basic ‘players charter’.

One hour later Aine Donegan, another Banner woman, was telling Irish media about the unequivocal support she receives thanks to her golf scholarship at Louisiana State University (LSU), one of the powerhouses of US collegiate sport.

After playing Gaelic football, camogie and soccer in her youth Donegan, from Ennis, might have turned up at that GPA press conference if she hadn’t decided to throw all her eggs into the golf basket when she was 16. The 21-year-old, currently ranked 159th in the world amateur ranks, grew up opposite Woodstock GC, is a member of Lahinch and had a great debut year with LSU (two top-three finishes, a seventh and three top-20s), to which she transferred after a year in Indiana.

She also made headlines by recently bagging a ‘golden ticket’ to compete, as an amateur, at the Women’s US Open in Pebble Beach (July 6-9) which is quite a yarn. She wasn’t even aware such qualifying tournaments existed until a college mate suggested they rock up, post-season, to one in San Francisco. Her uncle could provide free B&B and entry, at a club that has membership fees of $175,000, was only $200.

Donegan didn’t need to be asked twice. She rose at 4:30am for stupidly early tee times, still jet-lagged after flying from Alabama to California (with a three-hour time difference), to battle it out with 70 others over two 18-hole rounds separated by just a 40-minute break. The course was hilly and very windy. That’s usually grist to the mill of Irish golfers but it got so blowy that Donegan actually feared, mid-way, that it would be cancelled.

She gave herself a serious chance of the second golden ticket by finishing on three-over and repaired, with her friend, to a local sports bar where they promptly buddied up with the local pro and the eventual tournament winner while tracking the rest of the field. Her biggest threat was in the final group and Donegan was so convinced she was going to a playoff that she headed off, at 8.30pm, to the practice range but then word came through that her nearest rival had missed a six-foot putt to bogey the last.

It was time, in GAA parlance, for a Banner Roar and a call home. At 4am her half-asleep mum heard: “You'd better pack up your bags! We’re going to Pebble Beach!’”

Donegan’s been blown away since by the reaction, sometimes from the most unlikely sources. “I was in Doonbeg about five days after I got home and Joe Canning came up to me and said ‘Congrats Aine’. That was wow!”

Ever a go-getter Donegan has already pencilled herself in to play with Annika Sorenstam, Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie on the practice days, but only, she stressed, because Leona Maguire’s dance-card was already full. Yeah, it was pure mad and totally unexpected. Her coach Gary Madden (Glenlo Abbey) will caddy and all the family will travel to the iconic venue. “Anyone who has ever played on one of those simulators has probably played Pebble Beach. My main goal would be to make the cut and hopefully I get paired with someone cool, just have a good time really. Embrace it all,” she grins.

Donegan’s attitude to the AIG Irish Close in Connemara GC this week (June 22-25) is far more serious. Her best previous result was last eight and she feels improved thanks to playing in a stellar college team that includes the world #1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden.

LSU’s female basketball team caused a sensation by winning this year’s ‘March Madness’ (the NCAA title) and it’s home stadium for American Football holds a whopping 110,000 so, unlike her Gaelic games counterparts in Clare, money is no object. “We get anything we need, within the rules. Our coaches will do anything for us. If we need new clubs or golf balls or a golf bag it’s done. They’ve already arranged a new set of wedges to be in Pebble Beach for me.

“Going to LSU 100% changed my life and my golf,” says Donegan who made the match-play stages of the Women’s Amateurs in Sandwich last week. Her natural links game is suited to Ballyconneely but the field features the best of Ireland’s exciting young talent, including Ulster teen star Beth Coulter (world ranked 117th), Douglas GC’s Sarah Byrne and Rebekah Gardener (Clandeboye).

“Honestly anyone could win it. It will be so competitive, even with younger girls like Olivia Costello (Roscommon) coming through but obviously Beth is the reigning champion and played really well (a quarter-finalist) at the British (Amateurs) last week. “It’s been a while since I’ve won. I’ve been doing well in the States, coming top 15 but no one knows about top 15s. You always want to get your name on a trophy.”