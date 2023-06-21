Lahinch anticipating 'competitive holiday vibe' for South of Ireland Amateur Open

A week out from the closing date for entries to The South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship, hosts Lahinch Golf Club are hopeful of another strong field gracing its Old Course from July 26-30.

Lahinch GC general manager Paddy Keane is anticipating another “competitive holiday vibe” at Ireland’s oldest Championship on the Clare coast.

“We want to encourage the last few people before next Wednesday’s (June 28) deadline,” Keane told the Irish Examiner. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into The South over the years and we’ve good sponsors in Pierse Motors VW, so we’re just making sure with Golf Ireland that the leading Irish guys are there.

“There’s a competitive holiday vibe around the place, it’s lovely, and it’s our 121st this year, so we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a crammed season for all of these boys now when you’re playing all the Irish championships and you’ve The Amateur (Championship) on currently at Southport & Ainsdale and Hillside.

"We’ve just had the St Andrews Links Trophy, the Brabazon and it’s a Walker Cup year so it’s a nervy time for some of those fellas and they’re all picking and choosing what to play.

“So some might be missed with the US Amateur the week after but it’s a fantastic time of the year, a week after The Open Championship, for summer links golf down at Lahinch. Sure, where else would you rather be?”

Keane has recently returned from a fact-finding visit to the 2023 Palmer Cup at western Pennsylvania’s Laurel Valley ahead of next year’s staging when Lahinch plays host to the United States versus the Internationals in a Ryder Cup-style competition between mixed teams of collegiate golfers.

“It’s a really top-drawer event, five of the guys in it went on to play in last week’s US Open so we’re already planning for that next year. The quality of golf was great and there were a few Irish playing in it, it’s a good amateur event.”

Lahinch was also celebrating yesterday when member and Louisiana State University golfer Aine Donegan was selected by the R&A for the Great Britain and Ireland Vagliano Trophy team against the Continent of Europe at Scotland’s Royal Dornoch later this month.

The GB&I team, captained by Ireland’s Maria Dunne, will also feature Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter for the June 30-July 1 event while the GB&I Junior Vagliano team includes 15-year-old Olivia Costello from Roscommon and Oughterard’s Kate Dillon, 16.

“Aine’s also qualified for the Women’s US Open at Pebble Beach, so she’ll go from the Vagliano directly to Pebble and we’re delighted for her,” Keane said. “From there she’ll be straight off to the European Women’s Team Championships in Finland.

"It’s a great achievement and it’s fantastic to be going and mixing it with the best.”