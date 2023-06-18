Harrington staying away from expectations

For a moment, Pádraig Harrington worked his way onto the first page of the leaderboard Saturday. But the three-time major champion never really felt like he was truly in the mix.

“Today was good,” Harrington said of his third-round 67 that left him sitting in red figures at 1-under par. “To be honest, another major gone where I did my preparation poorly. That's what I will remember from this week.”

It seems a fairly harsh self-assessment for a 51-year-old who got within eight shots of the leaders on the weekend. Harrington was 4-under on the day and without a bogey through 15 holes before his scrambling ways finally caught up with him on the difficult 16th, where he got himself in trouble with his drive in the rough and couldn’t save himself with a putt this time.

“It seemed to be that way all day – a couple of up-and-downs, a couple of missed chances, great to make an eagle on 8 that really kickstarted my round. And then I had plenty of good chances, you know, all the way through until 16.

“Yeah, no that was a nice round, played nicely, hit some nice shots … While the up-and-downs kept the round going and, you know, got the most out of it certainly, a couple of putts like on 17 and then a short one on 5 could have balanced themselves out. So 3-under was certainly a fair reflection.”

Despite getting close enough to potentially post a number and wait to see if the afternoon conditions brought the leaders back within reach of his clubhouse mark, Harrington said he wasn’t thinking that way.

“Doesn't matter what I think, makes no difference whatsoever, it will not cross my mind in any shape or form,” he said. “I think if I was close to the lead, it's very hard not to play, ‘Oh what if this happens?’ I'm so far away from the lead I'm literally going out there trying to hit the best shot I can every time. I think if I got going, I might be a bit more aggressive … if I was going well I'd sacrifice shoot 67 for trying to shoot 64.”

Making his second of three major starts this year, the PGA Tour Champions regular said his primary goal is trying to get the most out of Sunday’s final round to prepare him for his next opportunity in the Open Championship at Hoylake in July by learning more about managing himself under real tournament conditions.

“I've tried to stay away from those expectations,” he said. “Most of my golf now, which is the way it should always be about, is managing me and not really trying to worry too much about everybody else. I'm trying to figure out what I'm doing.

“Even this week … it wasn't as good as I could be but I see some good stuff. Physically I’m capable and I know what to do mentally. I just sometimes it's a bit of a stumbling block to get myself to do the good stuff mentally.”

While some have complained that Los Angeles Country Club has yielded some record low scores, Harrington raved about the setup the US Open has presented.

“I think it's an excellent setup,” he said. “We were going out there today and wondering would there be a bit of bite and would there be a bit of fight back. I think the one thing that everybody got (wrong), if you produce a golf course in good condition – and these are probably the best greens we've ever putted on in a major; these are pure, bent surfaces which is beautiful to putt on – if you produce good greens, you're gonna get good scoring.”