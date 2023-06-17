Lowry content with solid third round, now prays for wind

Saturday started out exactly how Shane Lowry hoped it would. It ended exactly like a lot of his season has so far.

“Two better I’d be standing right here pretty chuffed with myself,” Lowry said of his 2-under 68 that got him back to level par for the US Open.

“A couple of bad shots on the back and I paid the price for them.”

In the first two-ball of the day with good mate Tommy Fleetwood, Lowry hoped to take advantage of the pristine early conditions to post a low number that could vault him into contention from off the cut line. He got what he wanted from the easier front side, turning in 4-under par on the day and up to 2-under overall.

With a good look from 15 feet on 10, he was looking to keep the momentum going with a third straight birdie. But his ball slowly lipped out and stalled his forward progress. He then got out of position and bogeyed 11 and 12, missed a 4-foot part putt on 16 and a 9-footer for birdie on 17.

“Really pleasing but could have been better, you know, like most of my days this year,” he said. “Obviously I got to 4-under after nine and was pretty happy with myself. I got robbed on 10. … 16 and 17 are just a bit sour for me.

“I was sort of thinking if I could shoot 5-under today, you know,” he said. “I was really happy when I woke up this morning and seeing the sun out and a bit of wind. The leaders aren’t playing ‘til very late and it might get a bit tougher than we’re gonna get it. So I thought if I could shoot a score … I mean 2-under wasn’t what I had mind but still decent and I probably you know, as the day goes on, I might move up the leaderboard a little bit.”

The recipe for posting a score on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club is to take full advantage of the scorable front and try to hang on with a clean sheet on the back.

“It’s doable but it's hard to do it for the whole day on a course like this,” Lowry said. “You need everything to be going your way, you know, to go really low here.”

Likely to be inside the top 30 by the end of the day, how much of a chance Lowry has to try to post a third straight top-16 finish in a major this season will depend on how the players in the afternoon fare with the firming conditions.

“I’ll go home now and put my feet up and pray for a little bit of wind,” he said.

While every part of Lowry’s game has gone well at times this week, the moments when it doesn’t leave him with another grind through the middle of the pack.

“I feel like I've been mentally pretty good and I've putted nice,” he said. “My iron play hasn’t been amazing, as good as it normally is. That 7-iron on the last was pretty poor, to be honest. So yeah, it's one of those weeks where I'm finding other stuff and losing others. It’s a funny game for me this year where I'm doing some things well one week and then other things well another week.

“Like I keep saying, it'll all come together soon. I just hope it’s on the right week.”