'Roller coaster of emotions' for Shane Lowry in LA

It was fashionably late arriving like someone stuck in L.A. traffic, but the U.S. Open finally showed up Friday afternoon at Los Angeles Country Club.

With the arrival of a little sunshine and a California breeze, the North Course stopped being such a generous host when the afternoon wave arrived to finish the second round. The low scoring that dominated the first round-and-a-half were gone by sunset Friday.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who torched the course for championship-record 62s on Thursday, struggled to try to make up one measly stroke on morning clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark, who when he set the bar at 9-under predicted it wouldn’t last very long.

It didn’t, as Fowler picked up where he left off with three consecutive birdies to start to reach 11-under par. His 13 birdies in 21 holes made it feel more like an old Bob Hope Desert Classic than a U.S. Open at that point.

But the stiffening conditions started affecting consistency. Fowler’s wild ride continued until the very end. He only had four pars all day, making eight birdies and six bogeys to shoot 68 and squeeze past Clark at 10-under.

“The birdies are out there if you put yourself in the right position, but as you can see, bogeys are very easy to make,” said Fowler.

Fowler’s two-day total of 18 birdies is a U.S. Open record and his 130 total through 36 holes tied the record by Martin Kaymer in 2014 at Pinehurst.

“I'm looking forward to the weekend,” Fowler said. “It's been a while since I've felt this good in a tournament, let alone a major. It's going to be a challenge, but I'm definitely looking forward to it.”

Schauffele, meanwhile, didn’t make his first bogey of the week until the seventh hole Friday. Still tied for the lead at 9-under through 12 holes, the bogeys came in a flurry at 13, 14 and 15. He recovered with birdies at 17 and 18 to shoot even-par 70 and sit tied with Rory McIlroy in third at 8-under.

Starting on the back as the test toughened, Shane Lowry weathered the more difficult side with a string of nine consecutive pars to maintain his position directly on the cut line at 2-over.

He then kicked off the more scoreable front with a birdie on the par-5 first. But for each step forward he made another step back as he bogeyed 5, birdied 6 and bogeyed 7 to remain even on the day.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions out there. I never stopped fighting and always keep going,” Lowry said.

Forced to layup after a poor drive into the rough on the par-5 eighth, he had to get up-and-down from 30 yards out of a bunker to save par, sending him to the par-3 ninth needing par to reach the weekend on the number. He two-putted from 20 feet to qualify with an even-par 70 to finish where he started at 2-over, same number where Pádraig Harrington finished.

“It's not that easy. I'm happy enough to be in for the weekend playing the last few holes on the cut line is never much fun,” Lowry said. “I go out early tomorrow morning and hopefully I can shoot a score and get myself under par.

“The big thing for me is I'm really feeling comfortable on the green and I'm driving the ball well, so I do feel like there's a score out there if I start to hit it somewhat close.” It didn’t end as well for the two Irishmen five groups behind him. Things got away quickly from Belfast amateur Matthew McClean on the tougher back nine. Despite a kick-in birdie on the short 15th, McClean lost six strokes to par in six holes from 13 to 17 with a pair of doubles and three bogeys. McClean shot 78 to finish his week at 11-over.

Séamus Power didn’t fare too well himself in the same pairing, with bogeys on 11, 13 and 16 dropping him to 5-over. Failing to birdie the par-5 first and another bogey at the second further scuttled his chances to rally into the weekend despite birdies on his last two holes. Power’s 72 left him 4-over.

Nobody could make a notable move into contention on Friday afternoon. Bryson DeChambeau had three early birdies to get to 6-under but frittered it away with five bogeys to rest of the way. Scottie Scheffler (68, 5-under overall) moved up to a tie for eighth, his 26th round inside the top-10 in 42 major rounds since 2021 (62 percent).

Justin Rose rebounded from an opening 76 to get himself back on the cutline late Friday afternoon before the punishing three-hole finishing stretch derailed his bid to make the weekend. Among the notables to miss the cut are Phil Mickelson (+3), Jordan Spieth (+3), Max Homa (+5), Adam Scott (+4) and Justin Thomas (+14), who shot 81 to finish ahead of only three players in the field.

Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA champion, shot a 69 Friday morning to get back to even par. He didn’t hesitate to express his feeling about the North Course.

“I'm not a huge fan of this place,” he said. “I'm not a huge fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there's just some spots that no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot. I think it would be more fun to play on just like a regular round than it would be a U.S. Open. I mean, there's, what, two 8s yesterday. That doesn't happen.”