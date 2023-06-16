McIlroy plays the spectator and likes what he sees in L.A.

Rory McIlroy stood on the seventh tee for more than 30 minutes waiting for a ruling in the group ahead to clear the way. Coming off two consecutive birdies, it had the potential to be a rally killer.

Instead, McIlroy never flinched or faltered. He maintained his momentum, hitting brilliant irons into 8 and 9 for two kick-in closing birdies to reach 8-under par and put himself squarely among the favorite contenders heading into the U.S. Open weekend at Los Angeles Country Club.

How did he stay present in the moment?

“I was just looking forward to watching people like their shots into 6,” McIlroy said of the two groups he watched play the drivable par-4 behind him. “I turned into a spectator for a few minutes.”

That’s a refreshing perspective that has too often eluded McIlroy in the nine years since his last major victory. Among the many things that can stand between the Holywood native and a fifth major triumph is impatience.

McIlroy has had ample opportunity to get impatient over the first two rounds at LACC. Before he even hit his first shot Thursday afternoon, he was already eight strokes behind. It was a classic recipe for pressing and digging a deeper hole than what he started with. McIlroy instead played one of his most precise rounds in a major, hitting fairways and greens and converting chances in nearly flawless fashion until he whiffed under the ball on the last.

Friday provided another chance to get impatient, as McIlroy wobbled on his opening nine with three bogeys to start slipping on the leaderboard. Then he went and made six birdies on the front-nine holes to shoot his second-straight 30 on the North Course’s more gettable side.

“Obviously, at least for me, there's quite a scoring discrepancy from the front nine to the back nine,” McIlroy said. “The front nine gives you some scoring opportunities and some wedges in your hand, a couple of par-5s, the sixth hole. … It feels like a sort of golf course where you try to make your score on the front and then try to hang on on the back.”

The trick is taking advantage of what the course gives you, and McIlroy has done that masterfully through 36 holes. He’s hit 21 of 26 fairways and 29 of 36 greens (both 81 percent). He leads the field in strokes gained off the tee and ranks eighth in strokes gained putting.

“I thought a lot about the last time I felt like I was in control and if felt like yesterday was a really solid round of golf aside from one last swing on the last,” McIlroy said of his opening round. “Honestly, I didn’t see the scores being as low as they are.

“Putting the ball in play off the tee; trying to get the ball pin high on approach shots; and knowing that pars are good and making a couple of birdies here and there – that’s what I’ve done the last couple of days.”

Mentally he’s come a long way from the player who never felt comfortable or had a real chance despite finishing seventh at the PGA. And even that was miles from where McIlroy’s head was after missing the cut at the Masters.

He credits putting himself into contention the last two weeks at the Memorial and RBC Canadian Open for getting him ready for this week, even if his Sunday finishes fell short of his standards. He also found inspiration in surfing YouTube for highlights from his 2014 win at Hoylake in the Open Championship.

“I actually couldn't believe how many irons and 3-woods and stuff I was hitting off the tee,” he said of his performance at Royal Liverpool. “It set something off in my mind about, you know how to do this. You know how to play smart. You don't have to hit driver all the time. Yes, it's a big weapon, it's a big advantage. But I keep saying I've got more weapons in my arsenal I feel now than I did back then, so I may as well use them and play to them.”

LACC is a place that requires an array of weapons to get around, and McIlroy has deployed them well – especially his driver into wider-than-average U.S. Open fairways. That will still be the key to sustaining his momentum when the scoring is likely to become more challenging as the course firms up in the California sun and the pin locations get sterner on the weekend.

“That's really my game plan over the next couple days – put the ball in play off the tee, and I think I'll be just fine from there,” he said.

When does McIlroy start thinking about winning this thing and ending his nine-year major drought? That ship's sailed days before he ever started.

“I started thinking about winning this thing when I came here on Monday. I've already done that,” he said. “No one wants me to win another major more than I do. The desire is obviously there.

“I've been trying and I've come close over the past nine years or whatever it is, and I keep coming back. I feel like I've showed a lot of resilience in my career, a lot of ups and downs, and I keep coming back. And whether that means that I get rewarded or I get punched in the gut or whatever it is, I'll always keep coming back.”