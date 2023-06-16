Fanagan and Clausset hold two-shot leads going into final round

Milltown golfer Jody Fanagan continues to lead the way going into the final round of the European Senior Men’s Championship after he battled his way to a 72 and -6 overall.

Fanagan remains two shots clear of fellow Irishman Alan Condren on a day when the win and rain arrived in Douglas Golf Club.

In the European Senior Ladies’ Championship Sylvie Clausset is the new leader. She posted another round of 71 which included her first eagle in 30 years, en route to a -4 total going into the final round of action.

“I am ahead of where I wanted to be. Just get my rhythm and swing again tomorrow and then you deal with what is in front you,” said Fanagan.

“It was a funny day. I actually played well on the front nine, I got four birdies but a double-bogey on a Par 3. Then a few funny swings came out and I lost my rhythm.

“You lose your confidence a little bit, hit a few bad shots. I made two double bogeys on Par 3s which you shouldn’t do but other than that I putted well, I kept it in play most of the time.

“I knew I would struggle a bit, it wasn’t going to be as good as yesterday. I knew that and you just have to deal with that and hang in there when the tough holes come.

“It’s about trying to keep my nose in front and keep it going and looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

Marcus Karlsson (Sweden) made the biggest impression on the leaderboard on Friday morning. His second round of 70 moved him to -2 and the clubhouse lead.

Overnight leader, Fanagan, began with a birdie on 2, three more birdies followed for a front nine 33 and -9 total, despite the double bogey on 4. He suffered another uncharacteristic double bogey on 15 but just like yesterday, he rallied on the closing stretch and finished his round with a birdie on 18.

His playing partner, and defending champion, James Crampton (England) moved up the leaderboard thanks to a 69 but it is Condren, who is the closest challenger on -4.

LEADING THE WAY: Sylvie Clausset is the leader in the European Senior Women's Championship. Pic: Thos Caffrey / Golffile.

A strong late showing gave Clausset the overnight lead going into Saturday after she carded a second straight round of 71 in the Ladies’.

The Belgian golfer began her round with a bogey but cancelled that out with a birdie on 2 and finished the front nine in 37 shots. Then on the back nine she landed a precious eagle before another birdie on 16 and a two-shot overnight lead.

Charlotte Ödman (Sweden) impressed too and her round of 70, including two eagles, was enough for second place on -2, with overnight leader Alison Taylor back on -1.

“I stopped golf for 29 years. I just came back three years and a half years ago. I haven’t made any eagles since. My last one was around 30 years ago,” said Clausset.

“The first nine were more difficult because of the weather conditions. We had rain, wind and the greens were very difficult to estimate the speed because of that.

“So I needed a few holes to get used to that. Then I had the same score on the first nine as yesterday. I just felt, okay, I know that the back nine are easier for me and more opportunities for birdies.

“And also the weather was calming down, it made it easier. Then I also had a very nice eagle.”