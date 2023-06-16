It's golf, but quieter as funereal L.A. serves up a silent movie

If you give 156 of the best golfers in the world the ball in hand and a sand wedge and no discernable wind or weather impediments, odds are pretty good somebody is going to hit one in the hole.

The short 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club has been the most exciting spot to park this week at the U.S. Open. With only 22,000 fans on site – many of them stuffy corporate types who don’t seem to want to be bothered with making any noise – what little clamour that’s risen on the North Course has come from vicinity of the wee hole that can range from 80 to 124 yards.

“This US Open is so dead,” said someone named “Wild Thang” on Twitter. “The vibe is not there at all.” In Thursday’s first round, when birdies were being made everywhere on a day of record low scoring that included the first two 62s in U.S. Open history, the only roars that arose from the gallery came from a pair of aces at 15. In truth, there was only one real roar, as Frenchman Matthieu Pavon’s ace in the morning trickled back in so slowly in created more of a modest stir.

But in the afternoon when Sam Burns spun his wedge back into the hole, there was the first genuine eruption of the tournament as he tossed his club into the air in celebration.

On Friday morning, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick spun another one in from 115 yards, becoming the first defending champion ever to make a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open. Fitz was walking off the tee box when the crowd response alerted him that he didn’t need to carry his putter.

With three aces already through one-and-a-half rounds, the prospect of a record haul of 1s might happen this week. Only once before in a U.S. Open have three or more holes-in-one been recorded – in 1989 at Oak Hill. The par-3 sixth hole (which no longer exists) conceded four aces all in the second round that year by Doug Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate and Nick Price.

One of the weekend days, the USGA is expect to move the tee up further and cut the hole on the narrow front right corner of the green to make the hole play only 80 or so yards. Ironically, that could prove to be the toughest the hole might play. The landing area on the green is so small that players will consider actually “laying up” to the broader fairway cut right of the green, leaving a relatively easy unobstructed uphill pitch or putt to the hole to ensure at least a par.

This U.S. Open at LACC is largely defined by its handful of par-3s (and drivable par-4 sixth) that are providing a very different kind of test for the field. After playing most of the short holes shorter on Thursday, the USGA set them up a little tougher Friday – pushing the long 11th to nearly 300 yards (297 officially) despite it yielding only four birdies the day before when it played only 254 yards.

The par-3 seventh played 299 yards Friday instead of 258 on Thursday, making it longer as the crow flies than the reachable par-4 sixth in front of it.

It all adds up to a lot of interesting things happening that didn’t seem to get much notice from the boutique galleries.

Despite all the drama happening on the course, the atmosphere is generally dead on site. Maybe the L.A. crowd needs to be dazzled by explosions or something to wake them up. If this was Augusta National, the roars would have never stopped echoing through the pines on a day when eight eagles and a whopping 485 birdies were made by the field as they were on Thursday.

It takes a lot to dazzle the Hollywood crowds, and the lowest-scoring round in U.S. Open history didn’t make the cut despite some of the prominent names creating much of the drama.

This U.S. Open is the complete opposite of a music-infused LIV Golf event. It’s golf…but quieter. It brings new meaning to the local weather phenomenon called “June gloom.” The first tee is downright funereal, with only corporate guests dotting the clubhouse patio casually observing. The grandstands that overlook the 18th hole are so far removed from the green that players finish in relative anonymity.

The morbid scene is getting hammered on social media.

“Felt like I was watching sports during the pandemic,” wrote Ken Sothman in Twitter. “Quiet crowd, empty areas where people should be … felt off.” “Worst US Open venue of all time,” put @king_tut00 succinctly.

“That’s what happens when you play at such an exclusive club where the members of the club paid for the actual fans general admission tickets,” tweeted @Cbills5233. “Such a dumb place to host such a great championship.”

It’s too bad, because it really is a genuinely interesting course with a lot of cool stuff happening on it.

Hopefully when the U.S. Open swings back around here in 2039, they’ll sell more tickets to the general public to create a better on-course experience.

A U.S. Open…but louder.