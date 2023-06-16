McIlroy off to a flying start at the US Open

With a clean sheet until the last hole, Rory McIlroy joined the fray on a record-setting opening round Thursday at the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Walking to the first tee Thursday afternoon already eight behind after Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shot U.S. Open record 62s in the morning, McIlroy wasted no time closing the gap with five birdies in his first eight holes en route to a 5-under 65.

Hitting 10 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, Mcilroy drew within two shots of the morning rabbits until the 18th hole. He missed his approach from the left side of the fairway in the deep rough a few feet left of the green and failed to get his short-sided chip out of the cabbage. McIlroy needed to pour in a critical 11-footer for bogey to share fifth place Brian Harman.

Former U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and Wyndham Clark share third place at 6-under 64. The crowd at 3-under 63 includes major champions Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau as well as reigning U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

McIlroy was asked to take a mandatory drug test after his round and left without comment.

It was a rare day of record low scoring conditions in a U.S. Open opening round, and McIlroy was able to take advantage and avoid putting himself in catch-up mode. He matched the best nine-hole score of his major career, going out in 5-under 30 on the opening nine at LACC with birdies at 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8 to quickly climb into third place.

In the 2010 Open at St. Andrews, McIlroy shot 6-under 30 on the back nine of his first round en route to a 63. His previous best score for the first nine holes of a major championship was 31 in last year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he led with an opening 65 before ultimately finishing eighth.

It was McIlroy’s eighth round of 65 or better in a major, fourth all-time behind Tiger Woods (10), Dustin Johnson (10) and Jack Nicklaus (9).

McIlroy was dialed in Thursday, hitting seven of his first eight fairways and 15 consecutive greens in regulation until his approach on 16 came up inches short of the putting surface on the front apron. His momentum on the greens dried up after the eighth as he strung together pars until the short 15th, where he poured in a curling 10-footer to get to 6-under heading to the grueling closing trio of par-4s.

Johnson got as low as 7-under after a birdie on his 17th hole (the par-5 eighth) but dropped his only stroke of the day on his last as well when he missed the par-3 ninth and his 12-footer for par slid over the lip of the cup. “It was a little rude that that one didn't go in, but obviously I swung it really nicely today and hit a lot of good shots,” Johnson said.

Johnson he didn’t let the low scores in the morning affect his strategy in the afternoon. With the course set up 180 yards shorter than the scorecard – most of it with forward tees on the long par-3s – players just needed to let the course come to them in benign conditions.

“Obviously the guys went out this morning and you could tell the greens were a little bit more receptive than they have been,” said Johnson. “It seems like it was two 8-unders and then the next one was a 3. The course isn't really that gettable, obviously. … Today obviously with the setup, it was definitely somewhat gettable if you drove it really well.

“But the course was set up really nicely today, and then obviously the par-3s, I think they had all of them up a little bit today, which made those play quite a bit easier.” Harman, who also got as low as 6-under in the afternoon wave, echoed Johnson’s sentiments about not changing strategy.

“It's really easy to feel like you have to get going when you've got a couple guys that are at 8-under, but I was kind of fortunate where I started off with a couple birdies early so I was able to settle down early and not feel like I had to chase it,” he said.

On a day that yielded the lowest opening-round scoring average in U.S. Open history, the rest of Ireland’s five-man contingent didn’t fare too well. Thursday marked the first time the first-round scoring average ever came in under 72 (71.38), but four Irish golfers hit the over average.

Pádraig Harrington shot 73 in the afternoon, joining Belfast amateur Matthew McClean at 3-over. Shane Lowry and Séamus Power shot 72s in the morning to sit tied for 84th and needing to make up some ground on the cut line Friday afternoon.

“They set up the golf course very easy. All the tees are up and it played very short,” said Harrington. “I just didn’t hole the putts. Sometimes you need to make the putts to keep the momentum going.” The top 60 players and ties make the cut, and 1-over is currently tied for 56th. Reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are among the 28 players who shot 1-over 71 on Thursday.

Tied 25th at 1-under is a large group including reigning Masters champ Jon Rahm, Open champ Cam Smith and recent major runner-up finishers Viktor Hovland (PGA) and Phil Mickelson (Masters).

No player in the 156-man field shot in the 80s, marking the first time that’s ever happened in an opening round of the U.S. Open. Aaron Wise and amateur Alexander Yang both shot 79. Thirty-nine players broke par with a record six players shooting 65 or better.

Harrington expects the course to be set up similarly Friday to keep the pace of play around five hours with the full field. The on Saturday, LACC’s North Course will be allowed to show its teeth.