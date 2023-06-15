Frustrating start to US Open for Lowry and Power

Three Irishman went out in Thursday’s morning wave, but none were able to resemble the torrid pace set by record-setters Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Shane Lowry and Séamus Power posted 2-over 72s while Belfast amateur Matthew McClean shot 3-over 73 on a gray overcast day that provided optimal scoring conditions on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club.

“I think this is easiest were going to see the golf course all week,” said Lowry. “So it would have been nice to go to a better score than that. But it is what it is. I'm sure I'll deal with whatever I get tomorrow afternoon and give it a go.”

The early ebb and flow of Lowry’s round came off the jump with a birdie-bogey-birdie opening. A pair of bogeys at 6 and 7 were offset by a birdie on the par-5 eighth. He made a string of eight consecutive pars before a pair of bogeys on the difficult 17 and 18 to finish 2-over 72.

“I had the ball under control for most of the day and 17 and 18 sting a little bit,” said Lowry. “Rickie’s out there shooting the lights out, but it’s not that easy out there. I still imagine it's gonna get tougher as the week goes on.

“I’ve by no means played my way out of the tournament. I'll get out there tomorrow afternoon and keep doing what I've been doing. I was driving the ball great today. I put myself in position, lipped out a few times and hit some good putts that could have gone in and it would have been a different day. But it's just frustrating because I feel like that's how the year has been going. I've not been playing bad golf but I come off and shoot 72 today and it's just a bit frustrating.”

Lowry laid up in the fairway on the drivable sixth, but his wedge from 72 yards skipped over the narrow shelf of a green leading to bogey. He three-putted the long par-3 seventh.

“The couple of bogeys that I made were pretty sloppy and put them in a couple of nice birdies and then you're going into back nine I get myself quite a few chances. I suppose 14 and 15 were big, if you hole one or two of those, then all of a sudden you're playing the last three holes with a bit of a spring in your step. Then you miss the two of those and then you're going into last three holes and you know they are going to be difficult. Obviously, you'd take three pars.

“The 17th was tough. I hit two good putts there and caught a lot of the hole with my second one. And 18, I didn't hit a bad second shot. A couple of yards right and it's a 10-footer for birdie. So it's small margins in this game and I just have to keep fighting on and I will do that.”

Power hit his opening drive into the left fairway bunker on the par-5 first that led to an opening bogey. He remedied that with a birdie on the par-5 eighth. Power got to 1-under after a birdie at 10 but slipped back with a bogey after driving into the rough on 12. Bogeys at the par-5 14th and closing hole left him with a 2-over 72.

Belfast amateur Matthew McClean overcame a messy start when he made double on the par-4 second after driving into a fairway bunker. He bounced back quickly with a birdie on 3 and another the par-5 eighth got him back to even at the turn. He struggled on the difficult back side, making four bogeys and a lone birdie at 15 to shot 3-over 73.