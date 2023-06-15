McClean US Open plan: 'Keep the head down and play as well as I can'

Matthew McClean is taking in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club as an optometrist from Belfast should – with perspective. The reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur champion is basking in the experience of a trip to Hollywood.

“It's been brilliant,” McClean said on the eve of his first-round tee time with Irishman Séamus Power and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox on Thursday morning in L.A. on the daunting North Course.

“I had a nice round today with Shane (Lowry) and Pádraig (Harrington), so it was great. Good fun. They were telling me what they can tell me. But yes, it's going to be tough. Shane was saying it’s on the tougher end of the U.S. Opens he's played. So you've definitely got to play really well and keep the ball in the fairway so I will do my best to do that.”

McClean has made the most of the trip, arriving in the middle of last week and playing a couple of rounds up the road at Riviera as well as practice rounds at LACC. Considering the challenge for an amateur to contend with a field and course of this caliber, McClean can always relish the chip-in he made on the 18th hole Wednesday to take a skin off Lowry and Harrington.

“A three at the last not to lose more money to the two guys,” he laughed of his only skin in the three-way match. “It’s fair game.”

McClean isn’t putting any pressure on himself this week, a mistake he made at Augusta in April.

“There's nothing particularly in mind,” he said of his expectations.

“At the Masters, I was too focused on trying to make the cut and that's where you're going to end up. I'll just go out and play. It's going to be a long two days and it's going to be demanding and you're going to be in some bad places and times. But yeah, just going to play every hole as you can and just try and make pars. That's probably the best way around here.

“You've got to be straight and obviously long helps. But yeah, the greens are tough, fast, so a really good short game is going to be required and accuracy off the tee.”

McClean played a practice round with Power before the Masters, so he is pleased with his draw. Having a major under his belt also helps with the nerves, which he’s found to be considerably less than what he experienced in Augusta.

“I think Augusta was tough because Augusta, obviously there's the reputation of the golf course and even in a practice round I was nervous,” he said.

"Whereas here I wasn't as nervous standing on the tee in practice but I'm sure I'll be nervous (Thursday) morning. But you know, it's just sort of comes with the territory you've got to handle it and see how you get on. But yeah, I feel I feel pretty good because it's pretty comfortable out there today.”

His experience in the Masters taught him not to let a bad shot bring you down.

“After you've hit a bad shot under pressure, the consequence is never as bad as you thought it was over the shot,” he said. “So I am just trying to feel more comfortable over the shot and handle it and then deal with whatever shot you have on the next one really.

“The thing with the Masters is you know what the cut is gonna be pretty much every year. You look at the weather forecast and look at the score you're at. I'm not too sure any of you guys have any idea what the scoring is going to be like here.

"It's just sort of keep the head down. I probably won't look at leaderboards or anything and try to avoid all that and just play as good golf as I can play.”

With Open Championship qualifying on tap and a desire to make the Walker Cup squad for St. Andrews in September, McClean has a lot to play for in the coming months beyond this week.

He missed the St. Andrews Links Trophy and Amateur to be here, but will play the European Individual and hopefully European Team Championships before coming back to the States to play the Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur.

“I'll just play the next few weeks and then we'll find it,” he said of the Walker Cup. “I'd like to be there. Put it this way, a nice wee top 20 here wouldn't do any harm.”