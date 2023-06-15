Letter from the US Open: Rory McIlroy needs to be selfish

Rory McIlroy has reached an inflection point where he needs to do something out-of-character for the Northern Irishman – he needs to be selfish.

McIlroy cancelled his traditional pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday and declined requests to chat as he prepared on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club for his 15th U.S. Open start. Considering everything that gone on in his world over the last week and months, it was the most healthy thing McIlroy could do.

Sometimes its important to step off the treadmill for your own good.

When news broke late Tuesday that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was taking leave from his duties to recover from a “medical situation,” rumors began flying. Monahan has been under considerable stress over the last year fighting for the survival of the PGA Tour against the incursion of a rival league with unlimited resources.

When it was announced last week that the tours and the Saudi sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund were joining together in a new business relationship that would end the legal fight between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Monahan came under intense criticism from players, fans and interest groups that labeled him a hypocrite and questioned his ability to lead the PGA Tour going forward.

Whether it was mental exhaustion from the strain or some other health emergency that warranted Monahan stepping away for an undetermined time and leaving control in the hands of two underlings, the timing of it invites scrutiny.

Sport has proven to be not immune from the same mental health issues that plague the rest of society in the modern world that has dealt with pandemic lockdowns, economic turbulence and political polarization.

Rory McIlroy at The Los Angeles Country Club.

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles pulled out halfway through the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 citing anxiety. Former world No. 1 tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from Grand Slam events for mental health reasons. Golf has seen young pros Matthew Wolfe, Chris Kirk and Aaron Wise take mental health breaks from the tour.

It’s hard to quantify the emotional strain that McIlroy has been under the last several years as he worked to end a major championship drought that has extended to nine years while also being the most vocal champion of the PGA Tour while trying to steer it to safety in the game’s civil war.

His thoughtful responses to tough issues make him admirably stand apart from his peers but also make him the targets of critics including a LIV source who last week called him a “little bitch.”

When news broke last week about the agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF, McIlroy admitted he couldn’t help but feel like “a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I've put myself out there and this is what happens.”

Yet he still stood up for his commissioner and accepted that the peace accord might be best for the tour in the long run.

While at times the fight seems to have brought out the best in McIlroy’s game, other times it seems the burden takes a toll. He suffered repeated disappointments in close calls at last year’s majors.

He was so crushed after missing the cut at the Masters in April he forfeited $3 million of money due to him to take a week off to get over it. He put himself in the mix at last month’s PGA despite not feeling well or ever seeming confident about his game.

A troubling trend of weekend stumbles continued in his last two starts. His was tied for first through 54 holes at the Memorial and never featured in the Sunday drama with a 75 to finish seventh.

He was T2 a shot back in his three-peat bid last week in the RBC Canadian Open and took himself out of the mix with a pair of early bogeys and slid to T9. Similar weekend retreats occurred earlier this season at Riviera and Bay Hill.

McIlroy’s final-round scoring average this season is 70.75, which ranks 135th on tour and is more than a full stroke higher than his combined average in rounds 2 and 3 (69.56).

Only his other frequent liability of slow starts is worse as he averages 70.90 in opening rounds (109th).

These are all fixable problems for a player of McIlroy’s skill – the only player to finish top 10 in the last four U.S. Opens.

But what it might require to turn around is being more selfish and focusing on improving his wedge game and developing that killer instinct that drove his muse and business partner Tiger Woods to incomparable heights.

Brooks Koepka should be his new inspiration. Koepka, just a year younger than McIlroy, has reclaimed the mantle as golf’s best current major performer, winning his fifth major since 2017 and articulating his desire to fill both hands with double-digit major triumphs and perhaps challenge Woods’ mark of 15.

It wasn’t long ago when it was McIlroy who seemed the better bet to shoot for those high marks and complete a career slam that would put him in the small fraternity of golf’s biggest legends.

Despite nine years of lost opportunities, it's still within reach. But maybe Rory needs to think less about others and more about himself to achieve what he’s capable of doing.

Perhaps he’s starting on that path this week by avoiding interviews as he focuses on tuning out the noise that surrounds him and prepares to try to win his second U.S. Open 12 years since his first major win at Congressional in 2011.

He’ll play the first two rounds with Koepka, letting McIlroy see exactly where he stands against the reborn major goliath. It’s exactly where his focus needs to be as golf’s leaders have taken a path and created a narrative that McIlroy can no longer control.

All he can do now is take care of himself – mentally and professionally.