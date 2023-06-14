Letter from LA: Koepka focused amid the beneficial chaos

The bombshell announcement last week about the partnership agreement between the PGA Tour, Dp World Tour and the Public Investment Fund that finances LIV Golf remains a prominent part of the narrative heading into this week’s U.S. Open championship.

Don’t count reigning PGA champion and the hottest major golfer in the world among those stressed about the future of professional golf.

“There’s four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them, and I want to play well,” said LIV’s most prominent superstar Brooks Koepka.

“So I wasn’t going to waste any time on news that happened last week. I saw it. I was sitting at The Grove at the bar there having breakfast and I saw it on TV. Watched a little bit of the interview, and that was it. Just went out and practiced.

“It didn’t matter to me. Like I said, I’m trying to focus on this week. I think that’s why I’ve been really good at majors, honestly, too.” Koepka has always maintained a more refined focus when it comes to majors, allowing him to amass five trophies already and repeated other opportunities with four runner-up finishes including in April at Augusta.

“The more chaotic things get the easier it gets for me,” he said. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

How any deal between the tours and the PIF ultimately pans out and what kind of path back into the regular tours is afforded LIV golfers doesn’t ruffle Koepka. He’s happy to let his old PGA Tour mates fret about being “made whole” financially for remaining loyal, complain about being left out of the loop or worry about whether an alliance between the tours and PIF will pass anti-trust muster.

Koepka has a major to try to win.

“I’m not going to play the what-if game. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,” he said.

The other favorites this week can’t escape the reality of the current state of world golf. PGA Tour players have bristled about being kept in the dark as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and two of his top board members made a handshake agreement with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

“Add me to that, by the way,” reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm said about being clueless as to what is going on.

“There’s a lot of not-answered questions. It’s tough when it’s the week before a major. Trying not to think about it as much as possible. I think it gets to a point where you want to have faith in management, and I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but it’s clear that that’s not the consensus. I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.

“I get the secrecy. It’s just not easy as a player that’s been involved, like many others, to wake up one day and see this bombshell. That’s why we’re all in a bit of a state of limbo because we don’t know what’s going on and how much is finalized and how much they can talk about, either. It’s a state of uncertainty that we don’t love.” The LIV golfers were just as much in the dark.

“The first reaction was I thought it was kind of a joke that had come out, and then H.E. (his excellency Al-Rumayyan) gave me a call and kind of explained what was going on,” said Cam Smith, the reigning Open champion.

“He didn’t really explain too much. … But there’s definitely a lot of curious players, I think, on both sides as to what the future is going to look like.”

Like Koepka, Smith is trying not to worry about things out of his control.

“I’m just taking it as it goes along. I guess if anything comes up, I’ll let you guys know, but for the moment it’s just trying to play the best golf I can and trying to win a U.S. Open.”

Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending U.S. Open champion, deflected questions by saying he knows as little about the deal as everyone else.

“The whole thing is confusing, I guess,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was confusing last year. I seem to remember just last year just thinking about the tournament, just the U.S. Open. It was obviously different because I had the tie to the golf course and the history there, so probably was easier for me to mentally focus on that and be in a better place than obviously all this confusion that’s going on this week.

“I just don’t know what’s going on. I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on. Are we signing with the PIF, are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea. Even though I guess it is confusing, it’s pretty clear that nobody knows what’s going on apart from about four people in the world.”

How everyone deals with the confusion of the professional world in a week when they must contend with a difficult golf course set up in U.S. Open fashion will go a long way to determine to who lift the trophy late Sunday.

Discomfort is always a part of the formula for majors, and handling that discomfort is what defines champions.

Few are cooler about it than Koepka. He flashed that confidence with a little quip as he stepped away from the microphone Tuesday.

“See you guys at the Travelers next week,” the LIV leader and chaos king said with a wry smile.