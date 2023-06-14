Lowry eager to get going on 'hard, but playable' LACC course

The 2023 U.S. Open will present a challenge no player in the field has ever encountered before.

The North Course at Los Angeles Country Club is unique and new to everyone, with five par-3s ranging from 85 to 300 yards, a drivable par-4, three par-5s, dramatically undulating land, patchy rough and firm fairways and greens that run faster than L.A.’s freeways.

Shane Lowry, for one, is eager to see what kind of test is in store for them.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Lowry said of his 11th U.S. Open start. “It's always a tough task, but come Thursday morning I'll get myself in the right place mentally and I'll be fine.”

There are five Irish golfers in the field this week who are as diverse as the challenges LACC presents: an amateur (Matthew McClean), a senior (Pádraig Harrington), two more major winners (Rory McIlroy and Lowry) and a rising tour regular (Séamus Power). There’s no telling which player or style LACC might favor.

It’s going to require a powerful combination of creativity, patience and luck to be in the hunt late Sunday.

“It's playing tough; it's just going to be hard,” Lowry said. “It's a US Open, isn't it, so we know what to expect.”

Lowry played the course in January when it was cold and soft and the wind was howling at 20 mph. It was nothing like the course he found when he arrived on Monday.

“I was thinking, Oh, my God, this is hard, but it's playable,” he said. “If you hit good shots you'll make pars and birdies and if you don't hit good shots you're going to make bogey and doubles. And that's how a U.S. Open should play.”

Power’s first impression of LACC is "very cool".

“It's not what I was expecting … it’s very unusual,” he said. “Not at all what I would have expected in this part of the world. Like it's a unique kind of visuals and all sorts of stuff but it's very great good. The defence is going to be around the greens. Your whole strategy could change based on where they move and pin and stuff. It's going to be fun, as Pádraig said, as regards options, there's going to be plenty here.” The North Course requires a complex calculus to resolve.

“It's going to be a lot of unusual shots … like there's some unusual green designs,” Power said. “There are even a couple of greens where like a bunker goes up the middle and you have a little wing here and a little wing here. And they're both quite narrow and if they put the pin there, you have to make a decision to like hit it 50 feet behind and try and putt down a fast green or are you going to try to get aggressive and if you miss the margin is going to be small.

“You do have birdie chances, though. Even on the front there are three or four legitimate birdie chances, which is probably unusual for a U.S. Open. But again, there's going to be danger everywhere you look as well. It's hard to judge.”

Lowry says the biggest question is the same one most U.S. Opens ask – fairways and greens.

“You need fairways and hit as many greens as you can, not missing the wrong side,” he said. “Your rough is pretty penal around your greens. The place is firm so yeah, I think it's going to be incredibly difficult.

"Obviously, we haven't played a major here before so we don't know. You go to Oak Hill, and you go to Brookline and you go to those places where they've played before and you kind of have a feeling. You know what scores are going to be like. But you don't really know around here.”

Both Lowry and Power still fancy their chances. Lowry has put himself on the back edge of contention in both the Masters and PGA Championship this year and feels he’s ready to knock on the door again if the breaks fall his way.

“I kind of feel like the two majors so far this year, I've shown up and I've played pretty good,” Lowry said. “Although I didn't have my best stuff the last two weeks, I feel like there's a lot of good stuff in there. I've made a lot of birdies and I am doing a lot of good things.”

Said Power: “I’m playing very nicely and everything feels good. Short game and putting has been very sharp recently which is always a good sign. And everything else is coming around so I’m really close.”

McIlroy, who comes in after consecutive weeks of Sunday letdowns in contention, begged out of his pre-tournament press conference and has declined interview requests to avoid all the noise on and off the course that has dogged him.

“For whatever reason I seem to play better when there's a little bit of noise going in the world of golf,” McIlroy said on Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open. “It's really nice to get inside the ropes and just concentrate on my job at the end of the day, which is trying to get the ball around the golf course.”

McIlroy will play the first two rounds with reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka, who nosed ahead of McIlroy with his fifth career major win last month at Oak Hill Country Club, won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and ’18. The trio will start in the afternoon wave on the first hole of Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course at 9:54 pm Irish time on Thursday.

Lowry will be the first Irishman out on Thursday at 3:40 pm Irish time off the first hole with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas.

Power and Northern Ireland amateur McClean play together with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox off the first hole at 4:35 pm Irish time Thursday.

Harrington, who qualified for his 17th U.S. Open start by winning last year’s U.S. Senior Open, will start on the 10th hole Thursday at 8:59 pm Irish time with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.