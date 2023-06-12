Canadian Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open playoff with longest putt of PGA career

Rory McIlroy ended the weekend in a tie for ninth. 
Canadian Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open playoff with longest putt of PGA career

Nick Taylor, second from left, of Canada, reacts after winning the Canadian Open golf tournament on the fourth playoff hole against Tommy Fleetwood, of the United Kingdom, in Toronto, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 02:56
Cormac Pearson, PA

Nick Taylor has become the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since 1954 after beating Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a thrilling playoff finish, landing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole on Sunday.

The raucous crowd in Toronto willed the ball into the hole as Taylor hit the longest putt of his PGA Tour career, securing his third PGA Tour victory.

Rory McIlroy finished on 12 under after a round of 72 leaving him in a tie for ninth spot. 

Shane Lowry rounded out with a 73 that saw him down the field on four under.

Taylor said after the tournament: “I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home.

“This is the most incredible feeling.”

Canadian Open Golf
Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries to celebrates with Nick Taylor (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

As Taylor celebrated, throwing his putter into the air, his close friend and professional golfer Adam Hadwin was tackled by security as he ran onto the green to congratulate Taylor.

A strong outing for Tommy Fleetwood looked like he might land his first PGA Tour victory, but it was not to be.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood said.

“Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can’t dwell on it too much.”

Taylor finished strong on the last day with eight birdies and two bogeys, with a crucial birdie on the 18th to send it to a playoff finish.

Fleetwood had the chance to win in regulation play on the 18th, but failed to capitalise, missing the birdie for a par.

English duo Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai narrowly missed out on joining Taylor and Fleetwood in the playoff, finishing one stroke short of the pair.

More in this section

RBC Canadian Open - Final Round Circumstances may have aligned for a Hollywood McIlroy moment at US Open
Alex Maguire doubles up in St Andrews Alex Maguire doubles up in St Andrews
US Open gives Rory McIlroy chance to leave politics behind and end major drought US Open gives Rory McIlroy chance to leave politics behind and end major drought
CanadianPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

McIlroy ninth as Taylor clinches wild Canadian Open triumph

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd