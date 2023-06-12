McIlroy ninth as Taylor clinches wild Canadian Open triumph

Rory McIlroy had to contend himself with a third-straight top 10 finish as he saw the RBC Canadian Open title he has retained since 2019 pass into Canadian hands for the first time in 69 years.

Nick Taylor became the first Canuck to win his home open since 1954 in wild scenes at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, sealing the triumph with a quite staggering 72-foot putt to see off England's Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth hole of a sudden death playoff.

As the Toronto crowds went delirious in celebration, Taylor's fellow Canadian pro Adam Hadwin rushed on to the green to spray champagne on his life-long friend only to be spear-tackled by security. It was a fittingly chaotic climax to a week when golf was turned upside down by the PGA Tour partnering with Saudi Arabia's PIF in an end to the battle that has riven the sport for a year.

By the time Taylor's monster eagle putt on the 18th dropped, McIlroy and his team were already at Toronto's Pearson Airport preparing to head southwest to Los Angeles for this week's US Open. The World No.3 looked to be finding rich form ahead of the year's third major when he shot a brilliant 66 on Saturday, putting himself in prime position for a third Canadian victory in a row.

However that fluency wasn't quite there in the final round as McIlroy carded a frustrating even-par 72 to finish in a tie for ninth, his sixth top-10 finish of the season. His 12-under total was five shots off the eventual tied 72-hole leaders Taylor and Fleetwood.

FRUSTRATION: Rory McIlroy makes an approach shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday. Pic: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

It might have been much different had McIlroy managed to hole a great birdie opportunity on the first, his 12-footer just sliding by. From there it soon became a bit of a struggle. Having reeled off a stretch of 46-straight holes without a bogey from Thursday morning to Sunday afternoon, McIlroy carded two in a row on the fifth and sixth, some errant work off the tee putting him in trouble.

To make things worse on the next hole, the long 7th, a disruptive resident at an apartment building bordering the course, let off an air horn as McIlroy was in his back swing. It stayed a struggle until a first birdie mercifully arrived on the par-five 12th and another on the 16th. He will be looking to bring his Friday and Saturday best to Los Angeles Country Club this week rather than Sunday's frustrations.

Shane Lowry was one shot worse off, carding a 73 Sunday to finish on four-under for the tournament in a tie for 43rd. Lowry however did hang around until matters were finally decided around 7.30pm with the heavens opening above Oakdale. Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose came out green-side to support Fleetwood in the playoff with Corey Connors, Hadwin and Mike Weir doing likewise for Taylor. As the rivals went toe to toe across the first three playoff holes — playing the 18th twice and then the short 9th — Lowry reflected the mood, saying "this is like the President's Cup meets the Ryder Cup."

When they returned again to the 18th things were finally decided as Taylor, the 35-year-old World No.44 from Abbotsford in British Columbia, stepped up to his long, sloping eagle attempt, Fleetwood having laid up and found the back of the green in three. On a slower surface Taylor measured the putt to the sweetest perfection, the ball finding the centre of the cup and sparking crazy joy. Immediately the moment was being toasted as among the most iconic in Canadian sporting history.

"I can't even describe it. This is the most incredible feeling," said Taylor afterwards. "The fans were unbelievable all day. Every green, every tee box I was getting ovations and to make those last two putts to give myself a chance to do that, I'm speechless."