Pádraig Harrington: blaming Saudis for 9/11 like blaming Irish not stopping IRA violence

Pádraig Harrington says blaming Saudi Arabia for the 9/11 terrorist attacks is 'very much like blaming Ireland for not doing enough to stop the IRA'.

The three-time major winner discussed this week's seismic news in golf, which saw a shock proposed merger of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s commercial operations with those of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Speaking about the deal with the fund which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Tour, Harrington said: “If I had a magic wand and I could go in and say ‘hey, look we want you to adhere to the norms of human rights, that we all consider to be completely normal’, I’d wave that wand, but forcing them to do it would make them backtrack, they have to do it on their own terms.

“We’d all love it to happen today but if somebody said in 25 years, like we look back on the Mother and Baby homes, if somebody said in 25 years, ‘hey God look at Saudi Arabia, look what it was like and look at it now’. I don’t know if that is acceptable to people that it would take 25 years for women to get proper rights.

"We just can’t wave a magic wand right now.”

He added: “The country I come from had for a long period of time accepted… a young person could be raped in her own home by a family member and she would be imprisoned, effectively institutionalised and the rapist would get away with it.

“Who knew about that? Authority knew about that, the doctor would have to know about it, the policeman would have to know about it, the policeman would have to tell the judge. Society knew about it and they let it happen.”

Harrington also referenced the role of Jimmy Dunne, a PGA Tour board member who helped broker the deal and who had a company based in the World Trade Center in 2001.

"Jimmy Dunne who did this deal," the Dubliner said, "he lost two floors in the Twin Towers. He lost his friends and the workforce in 9/11.

"Now I don't know enough about this, he has come out and said that terrorists blew up the Twin Towers. So he should know.

"Now, I really have a problem with this because I was in England in the early 90s, and continuously, the gutter press in Britain intermingled Ireland, the Irish government, Irish people and the IRA to blame on the atrocities.

"They made it feel like the Irish people were to blame for the IRA bombings in the UK. Now, I know about Ireland - I don't know enough about Saudi Arabia - I can only take Jimmy Dunne's position because he should know.

"But blaming Saudi Arabia and their government seems very much like blaming Ireland for not doing enough to stop the IRA. Maybe Saudi Arabia took their eye off the ball. They could never have foreseen what was going to happen.

"If Jimmy Dunne is saying that he doesn't believe the Saudi Arabian government had anything to do with that and that it was Osama Bin Laden and his cohort from Saudi Arabia, that just like how the IRA were Irish people but didn't have the support from the Irish government or Irish people."

Though the news on Tuesday was a huge shock, Harrington explains that the cost of litigation, hastened the outcome.

“Everybody was exceptionally surprised,” he explained. “It came from nowhere”.

“It’s a huge backtrack, a huge U-turn by the PGA Tour. And the likely reason is they were forced into it. There’s a big lawsuit going on. They’re rumoured to be losing half our TV revenues, the PGA tour... they could have been in financial turmoil, and they were forced into acting now or later two years' time and they’ll be in a worse position."