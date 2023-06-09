Tough start to Canadian Open for Lowry

Shane Lowry finished day one of the Canadian Open on level par 72 while Dubliner David Carey finished on one-over 73.
LEVEL PAR: Shane Lowry finished his first round of the Canadian Open level par 72. Pic:AP Photo/Eric Gay

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 00:22
Fiona Halligan

Shane Lowry finished his first round of the Canadian Open level par 72. The Offaly native hit a double bogey on the fourth was followed by a bogey on the 5th. He went on a run of par before dropping shots on 10, 13, 16 and 18, with dropped shots on 11 and 15. 

Lowry is currently tied in 69 five shots behind leaders England's Aaron Rai, Justin Lower, Chesson Hadley from the USA and local player Corey Conners who sit on five-under 67. 

Dubliner David Carey opening round finished one over 73. Carey picked up a bogey on the 12, before dropping shot on the front nine on holes two and three. He hit a bogey on 4 and 6 and currently sit tied in 83. 

