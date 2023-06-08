Three talking points from Rory McIlroy’s press conference

An olive branch…of sorts

McIlroy was reportedly involved in a war of words with fellow pro Grayson Murray during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting with PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, with the world No 227 telling the Irishman to “f*** off!” A day later McIlroy admitted things got tasty and while he said he felt for Murray and lower-ranked players who may now be affected by the LIV truce, he inadvertently put a dig in too.

“It was heated. People felt like they were in the dark about all this,” he said. "Look, most of the gripes come from the guys that are trying to hold onto their cards. It's hard for me to relate to those guys, because I've never been in that position. But I certainly empathize with their point of view.”

He’s (tentatively) still backing the boss

Monahan came in for fiery criticism from many corners on Tuesday including the likes of Murray who reportedly called on Monahan to stand down. McIlroy, however, gave a lukewarm but nonetheless timely nod of approval towards the boss when asked if he still had confidence in his leadership.

“I’ve dealt with Jay a lot closer than a lot of those guys have and from where we were a couple of weeks ago to where we are today, I think the future of the PGA Tour looks brighter as a whole,” McIlroy said. “What that looks like for individual players in keeping a Tour card, bringing players back into the fold and then that [means] sacrifices for other people, that’s where the anger comes from.”

…but understands fans’ conflicted feelings

The world No.3 clearly still has some reservations about how Monahan has handled things in a wider sense. When pressed about golf fans feeling upset or confused at how the two sides of divide have now come together, McIlroy argued that the PGA chief hadn’t helped the cause with his stark rhetoric against the Saudis before completing a stunning U-turn.

“I said it to Jay yesterday, you've galvanized everyone against something and that thing that you galvanized everyone against you've now partnered with,” acknowledged McIlroy, a firm favourite with the galleries here. “So, yeah, of course I understand it. It sounds hypocritical. It is hypocritical.”