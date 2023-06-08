Changing their tune: What golf’s powerbrokers said then and now

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner

Then

“I would ask any player that would consider leaving – have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?” 12 June 2022

“Why is this group spending so much money, billions of dollars, recruiting players and chasing a concept with no possibility of a return? At the same time there has been a lot of question and comments about ‘growth of the game’ and I ask, ‘how is this good for the game we love?’” 13 June 2022

Now

“I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite. Any time I’ve said anything, I’ve said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms but circumstances do change and I think looking at the big picture got us to this point.” 6 June 2023

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour executive director

Then

“It is easy to get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine, churning out negative news stories and misinformation about the poor state of the traditional golfing world, including our tour. It’s just not right. And let me make this perfectly clear: nothing could be further from the truth. We are in excellent shape and set to get even stronger.” 7 September 2022

Now

“There is no question, this united front has the potential to positively shape the future of golf.” 6 June 2023

Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO

Then

“We see our promotion of these new events as a vital first step in supporting emerging markets, creating a new platform rich with playing opportunities that create valuable player pathways.” 29 October 2021

Now

“A great day in global golf for players and fans alike. The journey continues!!” 6 June 2023, via Twitter

Phil Mickelson, LIV Tour golfer

Then

“They [the Saudis] are scary motherfuckers to get involved with. We know they have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it [joining LIV]? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” 17 February 2022

Now

“Awesome day today.” 6 June 2023, via Twitter

Yasir al-Rumayyan, Saudi PIF governor

Then

“The Saudi Public Investment Fund does not have day-to-day control over LIV Golf Inc.” January 2023

Now

“This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all. We look forward to collaborating with Jay and Keith to bring the best version of the game to communities around the world” 6 June 2023, after being confirmed as the merged organisation’s new chair

Jimmy Dunne, PGA Tour independent director

Then

“I don’t like it when they say they’re growing the game, [or] when they say ‘I have to do what’s best for my family.’ I really wonder how many of those guys, the lifestyle that they were living was so horrible that their family needed them to do this.” On golfers joining the LIV Tour, June 2022

Now

“The first conversation was the most important. When they came back, they said it was a positive conversation and that I should have a follow-up meeting.” Monahan claims Dunne played key role in merger talks, 6 June 2023

Jack Nicklaus, 18-times major winner

Then

“This is a PGA Tour event, and we have the best field we can possibly have for a PGA Tour event for those who are eligible to be here. The other guys made a choice of what they did and where they’ve gone, and we don’t even talk about it.” 31 May 2023

Now

“The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players. I spoke with Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree this is good for the game of golf.” 6 June 2023

Donald Trump

Then

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes”.” July 2022

Now

“A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!” 6 June 2023

