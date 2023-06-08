Changing their tune: What golf’s powerbrokers said then and now

Key players in the world of men’s golf have made a dramatic turnaround after spending 12 months attacking the new tour
Changing their tune: What golf’s powerbrokers said then and now

'AWESOME': Phil Mickelson called the merger an 'awesome day'. Pic: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 07:05

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner 

Then

“I would ask any player that would consider leaving – have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?” 12 June 2022 

“Why is this group spending so much money, billions of dollars, recruiting players and chasing a concept with no possibility of a return? At the same time there has been a lot of question and comments about ‘growth of the game’ and I ask, ‘how is this good for the game we love?’”  13 June 2022 

Now 

“I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite. Any time I’ve said anything, I’ve said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms but circumstances do change and I think looking at the big picture got us to this point.” 6 June 2023 

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour executive director 

Then

“It is easy to get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine, churning out negative news stories and misinformation about the poor state of the traditional golfing world, including our tour. It’s just not right. And let me make this perfectly clear: nothing could be further from the truth. We are in excellent shape and set to get even stronger.” 7 September 2022 

Now 

“There is no question, this united front has the potential to positively shape the future of golf.” 6 June 2023

Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO 

Then 

“We see our promotion of these new events as a vital first step in supporting emerging markets, creating a new platform rich with playing opportunities that create valuable player pathways.” 29 October 2021

Now 

“A great day in global golf for players and fans alike. The journey continues!!” 6 June 2023, via Twitter

Phil Mickelson, LIV Tour golfer 

Then 

“They [the Saudis] are scary motherfuckers to get involved with. We know they have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it [joining LIV]? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” 17 February 2022 

Now 

“Awesome day today.” 6 June 2023, via Twitter

Yasir al-Rumayyan, Saudi PIF governor 

Then 

“The Saudi Public Investment Fund does not have day-to-day control over LIV Golf Inc.” January 2023 

Now 

“This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all. We look forward to collaborating with Jay and Keith to bring the best version of the game to communities around the world” 6 June 2023, after being confirmed as the merged organisation’s new chair

Jimmy Dunne, PGA Tour independent director 

Then

“I don’t like it when they say they’re growing the game, [or] when they say ‘I have to do what’s best for my family.’ I really wonder how many of those guys, the lifestyle that they were living was so horrible that their family needed them to do this.” On golfers joining the LIV Tour, June 2022 

Now

“The first conversation was the most important. When they came back, they said it was a positive conversation and that I should have a follow-up meeting.” Monahan claims Dunne played key role in merger talks, 6 June 2023 

Jack Nicklaus, 18-times major winner 

Then 

“This is a PGA Tour event, and we have the best field we can possibly have for a PGA Tour event for those who are eligible to be here. The other guys made a choice of what they did and where they’ve gone, and we don’t even talk about it.” 31 May 2023 

Now 

“The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players. I spoke with Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree this is good for the game of golf.” 6 June 2023 

Donald Trump 

Then 

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes”.” July 2022 

Now 

“A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!” 6 June 2023

Guardian

More in this section

Aine Donegan to make US Open debut at Pebble Beach Aine Donegan to make US Open debut at Pebble Beach
RBC Canadian Open - Previews Rory McIlroy: 'I still hate LIV' but deal will secure future of professional golf
STERLING, VA - MAY 25: Former President Donald Trump putts on t What does golf’s blockbuster ‘merger’ mean for the game and its players?
<p>RESIGNED: Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia's golf interests at the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto. Pic: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP</p>

Resigned Rory McIlroy facing up to bitter reality of modern sport

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd