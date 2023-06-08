Rory McIlroy tries to make sense of golf's unpalatable new reality

The stunning announcement Tuesday morning that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are going to partner with funding backers of LIV Golf sent shockwaves through the golf world. It did not, however, dull Rory McIlroy’s feelings about the other side of golf’s now ending civil war.

“I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. Like, I hope it goes away,” McIlroy said Wednesday on the eve of his consecutive title defence at the RBC Canadian Open. “And I would fully expect that it does.”

Nobody in the world has been more supportive than McIlroy in standing up for the interests of golf’s established order in the face of unprecedented disruption and hostility. And that protective instinct didn’t disappear with the sudden seismic shift in golf’s global order.

“All I've wanted to do and all I've wanted in the past year, from basically this tournament, is to protect the future of the PGA Tour and protect the aspirational nature of what the PGA Tour stands for,” McIlroy said. “And I hope that this does that.”

His hopes that Tuesday’s shock news was the right play didn’t make it any more palatable for McIlroy to hear. He wants so desperately to move forward and have golf's great rift behind him.

“Yesterday was tough,” he admitted. “I think the shock of it, the surprise of it. I wasn't looking forward to this (presser), to be honest with you. But once we all get done here and you write your stories and say what you say, what I say or quote me or whatever it is, I'm going to go to the range and do some practice and try to get ready for a golf tournament.”

More than any player – much more than Tiger Woods because he’s out there much more than Tiger Woods – McIlroy shouldered the burden of leading the loyal alliance of tour players against the incursion of LIV Golf. At unknown cost to his own performance, McIlroy served as the good soldier.

He was the first prominent player to put himself on the record that he would remain loyal to the established tours because he wanted to be “on the right side of history.” He was the player who encouraged others to hold the line. He was leader, along with Woods, who helped coalesce peers into endorsing a plan to reshape the PGA Tour to compete with its deep-pocketed rival. He was player board member who helped sell the controversial new scheduling model when it was unveiled in March. He is the player that’s taken all the barbs lobbed by defectors – Phil Mickelson smugly referred to it as “all his BS” without the slighted hint of irony or self-awareness.

McIlroy took on the role willingly despite all the BS that comes along with it.

“I care deeply about our sport. I care about its history. I care about its legacy. I care about the integrity of the game,” he said last autumn.

That burden of fighting the good fight came at a toll. How much did it factor in McIlroy’s in-vain efforts last season to overtake Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo as the most decorated European champion when he came up painfully short in major opportunities? How much did it weigh on him in Augusta in April when he “was never so sure” that it was going to be his week at the Masters and he’d become the sixth player to complete the career slam?

That wear and tear on McIlroy was evident as he skulked away from Augusta and needed to disappear. He was willing to forfeit $3 million just to take a break from the spotlight. His weariness showed last month at the PGA Championship when he pointedly kicked away efforts to drag him back into the LIV conversation with one-word responses.

Question: “You mentioned earlier about not having a crystal ball; obviously we all asked you a lot of questions about LIV, and you've spoken yourself recently about the burden of that. Is it going to be a conscious thing for you going forward to try and sidestep that narrative?”

“Yeah,” McIlroy said.

After all that work and all that sweat and all that personal capital invested in the cause of repelling the biggest existential threat to the PGA Tour, the tour seemingly pulled the rug right out from under him in the dark. Without even a hint of warning to the player member of the Tour Policy Board and chairman of the Player Advisory Council, tour commissioner Jay Monahan showed up on CNBC Tuesday morning seated next to Saudi sovereign wealth governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and announced merged business interests with the Public Investment Fund, the source of LIV Golf’s wealth.

There was Monahan smiling shoulder to shoulder with “the enemy” and applauding his “vision and collaborative and forward-thinking approach.” Was this a real? Was all of McIlroy’s good work betrayed by a handshake agreement between the rival tours?

In the face of that seeming betrayal of his ideals, however, McIlroy remains the good soldier.

“It's hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I've put myself out there and this is what happens,” McIlroy said Wednesday in Toronto. “Again, removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There's no denying that. But for me as an individual, yeah, I, there's just going to have to be conversations that are had.”

When Monahan faced contention and distrust and a standing ovation from a room full of players he represents supporting calls for his ousting, McIlroy still stood by the man who kinda-sorta sold him out. McIlroy stuck around for an hour after the player meeting in Canada and fielded questions from his angry colleagues and tried to show them the sense in the unpalatable arrangement.

McIlroy stills believes that the commissioner has everyone’s best interests at heart, even if Monahan’s actions Tuesday portrayed his years-long comments as hypocritical. McIlroy believes Monahan and the tour are pulling the strings and that this partnership will turn out to be a win for the tour and not LIV Golf. He insists the doors haven’t been flung open for LIV defectors to return as conquering heroes.

“There still has to be consequences to actions,” he said. “The people that left the PGA Tour irreparably harmed this tour, started litigation against it. Like, we can't just welcome them back in. Like, that's not going to happen. And I think that was the one thing that Jay was trying to get across yesterday is like, guys, we're not just going to bring these guys back in and pretend like nothing's happened. That is not going to happen.

“So I do have confidence in him.”

The PGA Tour doesn’t deserve allies as strong McIlroy. It needs to make this right with him and his loyal followers who kept the PGA Tour’s strength alive when it needed it most.