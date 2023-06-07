Huge surprise at takeover that ends golf’s toxic split

THE Tuesday morning air was hazardous in Toronto’s northern suburbs.

Canada’s Environment and Climate Change ministry issued alerts to warn citizens of its most populous city that wildfires raging across the nation but specifically here in Ontario and the neighbouring province of Quebec were causing hazardous air quality conditions.

Climate change caused in large part by fossil fuels has made such warnings all the more frequent, the alert sounds and signs on smartphones arriving earlier each spring and summer in these parts.

For almost a generation now, the risks and the implications have been crystal clear…yet oil remains king. Shortly after 10am a different phone notification reinforced that fact.

Saudi Arabia’s takeover of golf had been completed in stunning and relatively swift fashion. Just a year after the first event of the Kingdom’s LIV Golf venture had taken place and gone up directly against the 2022 edition of the RBC Canadian Open, the Saudis had again managed to completely usurp this championship. This time they took the whole game of golf in the process. This wasn’t as hostile a takeover as others undertaken by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The people of Yemen and the family of Jamal Khashoggi would like to have a word with anyone straining themselves too far for hyperbole. Yet before PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, had even cosied up to one another on NBC, there were casualties of a sort from a most stunning (and yet not stunning at all) manoeuvre. Count the Canadian Open’s defending champion as chief amongst them.

Rory McIlroy’s face is plastered high up the walls of the clubhouse of Oakdale Golf and Country Club north of Toronto, smiling and cradling the trophy that he has claimed in the two most recent editions of Canada’s national open.

He’s not scheduled to give his thoughts on yesterday’s developments until this afternoon here but you’d have given a penny or $400m for them as social media went wild in the minutes after golf’s peace deal, which not even below the surface but very much on it is in fact a toxic takeover, was announced.

McIlroy and his fellow leading PGA players were due to meet with Monahan later yesterday afternoon but you look back now at his demeanour in recent weeks, when he has demurred and deflected from any opportunity to discuss LIV and its leading figures, and wonder if he knew something was in the offing. After a year and more of being the leading voice railing against the gulf state’s hostile takeover of the game, some assumed he had merely tired of the talk.

Perhaps instead, he knew the battle was in the final stages of being lost. And in the process he and his fellow leading PGA figures had merely been pawns in Monahan’s manouevrings to get golf out of costly and lengthly legal battles and instead consolidate around the Crown Prince’s billion-dollar ambitions.

If McIlroy did in fact know something was in the offing, he was quite clearly in the minority. There was a low but steady murmuring of surprise and debate around the Oakdale clubhouse yesterday morning in the hour or so after the news broke. Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick’s veteran caddie Billy Foster were spotted standing under the watchful eye of Milroy’s smiling likeness outside the clubhouse in deep, yet almost sheepish conversation.

Fitzpatrick was on the tournament’s media schedule for yesterday afternoon, the reigning US Open winner another of those who has consistently and publicly railed against the defectors to the Saudis’ upstart LIV Tour over the past 18 months. Yet as his scheduled 1pm appearance slot came and went, Fitzpatrick was spotted strolling down the 10th fairway for a practice round. A PGA Tour media rep confirmed briefly that Fitzpatrick wouldn’t be speaking.

Could you blame him? He, McIlroy and so many others who not only turned down the nine-figure offers from the Saudis but then vocally led the charge against LIV and all that it stood for have been left exposed, standing naked on the opposite side of battle lines that no longer exist. Those who took the money and ran will likely be back in a clubhouse beside them someday soon-ish. As it was, it was left to home favourite Adam Hadwin to be the lone PGA player to publicly front up.

“What’s transpired the last year and a half, the rhetoric, not only on this side but on that side as well, it’s difficult to look at that and say how did we get here now?” the world No.75 wondered.

“Everybody probably saw something happening…I don’t know if I ever saw it in this way.”

Hadwin tried gamely but he had only brief answers.

In truth, he had more questions and was far from alone. This is not the point where we have to feel too sorry for Hadwin, McIlroy, Fitzpatrick or any of the rest. They are multi-millionaires who live gilded lives in this most gilded game. But they too have been blindsided by their own as the Saudis, in effect, swallowed golf whole, the online gloating from the likes of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka a bitter backing track to Tuesday’s developments.

Monahan may not survive his part in this ultimate sell-out of golf’s soul. McIlroy and other leading figures could never trust him again. The 9/11 Families United group lashed the PGA Commissioner for his about-face, calling it a “betrayal”.

Many others will feel betrayed too. Yet it’s hard to counter arguments that it was almost inevitable that the pastime of the elite, the country club brigade who control so much, would be the first to go all the way in on sports washing, to do away with any notions of separation.

That the Saudi takeover of an entire sport was completed on the same day that Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema became the next phase in their assault on the world’s most popular pastime was noteworthy. Newcastle United, Formula One and those heavyweight boxing nights in the desert would tell us that there is much, much more of this to come. As Monahan met the players last evening, the air outside in Toronto stayed toxic. And that felt right.