Five fallouts from golf’s stunning truce between LIV and the PGA 

Who saw this coming?

Not many people at all. For most of the leading players in the game, the first they heard of Tuesday’s bombshell was when you did — reading it on Twitter.

The Financial Times reported that PGA chief Jay Monahan and Saudi investment head Yasir Al-Rumayyan negotiated the truce over the past two months with Amanda Stavely, the businesswoman who helped the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United, acting as broker. But all parties managed to keep things firmly under wraps.

Where does all this leave Rory McIlroy?

The Hollywood native has played the part of leading man for the resistance for a year and more yet in recent weeks sounded a touch less animated about LIV-related issues, suggesting he may have sense something was in the offing.

In leading the pushback alongside Tiger Woods, it was seen that McIlroy had himself taken on an almost player-director role in how the PGA Tour was being reshaped. Yet now he has been left standing on the battle lines as truce was apparently agreed without him.

We will hear from McIlroy in Toronto on Wednesday in one of the more anticipated press conferences of the golf season.

What happens to the LIV rebels?

It looks very much like you’ll be seeing a lot more of them very soon. In the announcement press release Monahan outlined a “fair and objective” process for the likes of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to rejoin the PGA Tour after the 2023 season has concluded. How that affects their eye-watering LIV salaries would remain to be seen but there is surely now some regret or conflicting emotions among those who resisted the riches over the past 18 months.

Will this affect Ryder Cup qualification?

Yes and no. No in the short term given that it appears that those who defected to LIV will remain ineligible for September’s showdown in Rome, particularly given that many of them recently resigned from the DP Tour.

But by the time the 2025 edition rolls up to Bethpage Black you can expect all of those who crossed the divide to be back in contention.

What happens to Greg Norman?

The Shark was at his predatorial best/worst as LIV disrupted the golfing landscape over the last 18 months but has been seen less and less of late, in spite of still being its nominal figurehead.

Norman’s job title is CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf yet it is understood that he played little to no part in these two months of negotiations between the warring factions. Pointedly his name wasn’t even mentioned in the press releases announcing Tuesday’s bombshell merger.

The smart money (and likely plenty of it) would be on Norman shuffling off to the side as LIV, the PGA and DP Tours plot the way forward. He got his pound of flesh — and a whole lot more.