LIV’s Mickelson and Koepka celebrate merger with PGA

The world of professional golf reacted with emotions ranging from bemusement to disbelief to triumph after Tuesday’s announcement that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to merge commercial operations with the Saudi backed LIV Golf.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson was perhaps the most high-profile player to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf when it started operations last year. Mickelson lost sponsors over the decision and was widely criticised for the move after he acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights violations.