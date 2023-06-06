LIV’s Mickelson and Koepka celebrate merger with PGA

Rebel tour has come under criticism over human rights
‘AN AWESOME DAY’: Phil Mickelson speaks to the media. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge commercial operations under common ownership, the PGA Tour has announced. The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 16:48
Tom Lutz

The world of professional golf reacted with emotions ranging from bemusement to disbelief to triumph after Tuesday’s announcement that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to merge commercial operations with the Saudi backed LIV Golf.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson was perhaps the most high-profile player to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf when it started operations last year. Mickelson lost sponsors over the decision and was widely criticised for the move after he acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights violations.

On Tuesday, Mickelson celebrated the merger on Twitter. “Awesome day today,” he wrote.

Another LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, was also in triumphant mood. Koepka won this year’s US PGA Championship but has been embroiled in rows with those who believe LIV golfers sacrificed their principles for the huge amounts of money available on the Saudi-backed tour. One of LIV’s biggest critics has been Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who said last month that “any yielding to or agreement with [LIV] is a deal with a murderous dictator.” 

On Tuesday, Koepka greeted news of the merger by tweeting “Welfare Check on Chamblee”.

Meanwhile, it appeared that many players on the PGA Tour had been blindsided by Tuesday’s developments. ESPN broke the news to one unnamed player whose reaction was: “No fucking way.”

Guardian

The agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has shocked the sport (Steven Paston/PA).

Shock merger ‘more evidence of Saudi sportswashing’ claims Amnesty International

