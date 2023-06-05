Memorial performance 'a step in the right direction' insists Rory McIlroy 

Rory McIlroy insisted his performance at the Memorial Tournament was a "step in the right direction" as the US Open approaches - despite a disappointing final round 75.

The Northern Irishman finished four shots outside a playoff that saw Viktor Hovland see off Denny McCarthy.

"I did what I wanted to do," McIlroy said. "I thought if I could stay patient and put my ball in play off the tee, which I did pretty much all day, I only hit it in the long rough once.

"I was in the first cut three times and then the rest of the time I was in the fairway. So I did what I wanted to do. I just missed a few shots and a couple of -- those two bogeys on the par-5s on the front nine were unforced errors and once I was, whatever I was, 1-over through 9 and Denny was at 8-under for the tournament, it was just -- it's hard to chase on that golf course the way it's playing.

"But, yeah, like I hit a couple of loose shots on the back nine that at least I know where they're coming from, which is good, but it's probably -- it's a step in the right direction. I feel a little better about everything compared to where I was a couple weeks ago at Oak Hill. So it's obviously not the result that I wanted today, but I feel like there was a few more positives than there was a couple weeks ago."

McIlroy was bidding to make it a special day for Holywood Golf Club, following Tom McKibbin's win in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg earlier on Sunday.

"I watched every shot this morning," McIlroy said of McKibbin's performance in Germany. "I was really happy for him.

"For 20 years old he showed so much composure. And, yeah, look, he's been, we've all known from back home the potential that he has, but I think to break through and win for the first time at 20 years old is, there's a bright future ahead of him. And, yeah, just so happy and so proud of him, really. I've known Tom since he was 10 years old. And to see his progression and see where he is today and get that first win in Europe is, was really cool to see."

Shane Lowry -- who kept tabs on the Offaly U20s' All-Ireland final with Cork earlier in the day -- ended his week with a 73 to finish tied 16th.

Seamus Power finished with a birdie on the 18th to finish a tie for 41st, after a round of 74.

Hovland, meanwhile, was happy with his three PGA Tour victories, even if they were at resort courses that were soft and susceptible to firing at flags. He wanted a win on American soil, where par was at a premium, and he got every bit of that Sunday at the Memorial.

Two shots behind and facing the three hardest holes at Muirfield Village, Hovland set his sights on a score instead of the leader, Denny McCarthy,

“It feels really cool to get my first win on the U.S. soil, especially at a tournament like this where this the golf course is arguably harder than most major championship golf courses we play,” Hovland said. “It felt like a major. So it was really cool that I was able to get it done at a place like this.” It was a crushing loss for McCarthy, one of the purest putters on the PGA Tour. He showed his touch by saving crucial pars and playing bogey-free on a day when the average score was just under 75. His only bogey came on the 18th hole — twice.

McCarthy had a one-shot lead when he missed the 18th fairway to the left, pitched out to the fairway and narrowly missed a 25-foot par putt for the win. In the playoff, his shot from the right rough rolled back off the green some 50 yards away. He pitched to 12 feet and the putt caught the left edge and spun away.

“I’m heartbroken right now,” McCarthy said, emotion in his voice after his closest call to win on the PGA Tour in his 156th attempt.

This was a final day when so many went in reverse from the 22 players who had been separated by three shots at the start of the round.

McIlroy chipped in from below the fourth green for birdie and had the lead on the front nine, but he gave away far too many shots on the back — three bogeys in a row — for a 75 that took him out of the picture.

Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and finished third and missed the playoff by one shot, remarkable considering he made the cut on the number. The No. 1 player in the world has not finished worse than 12th in his 13 starts this year.

But what a week to forget with the putter.

Scheffler turned a statistically dominant performance from tee-to-green, picking up 20.7 strokes on the field in that category. But he lost 8.5 strokes to the field in his putting. This might be the best context — it was nearly a 20-shot differential in putting to McCarthy, and Scheffler finished one shot behind.

“I think a little bit of my struggles with the putting have probably helped me elevate my ball striking, just because if I’m trying to compete out here... with the putts not going in, I’ve got to hit it really good. And I’ve been able to do that,” Scheffler said.

“Maybe people are asking me about my putting so much more because I’m hitting it so good,” he said. “When you’re hitting a bunch of greens it’s not easy to make every putt. I mean, if I was putting the best this week, I would have won by a crazy amount of shots.”