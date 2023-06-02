Rory McIlroy bounces back to form in the Memorial Tournament

McIlroy bounced back from the nightmare finish to his opening round on day two of the prestigious tournament
Rory McIlroy bounces back to form in the Memorial Tournament
Rory McIlroy (left) and Jordan Spieth shake hands after the second round of the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)
Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 19:02
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy bounced back from the nightmare finish to his opening round on day two of the prestigious Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Just two days after tournament host Jack Nicklaus had lamented McIlroy’s occasional lapses in concentration, the four-time major winner carded a triple bogey on the 18th to card a level-par 72.

“I don’t know whether his is a constant lack of being able to keep that concentration for the whole thing or not, because sometimes he (goes) par, par, par, double, eight,” Nicklaus said in his pre-event press conference.

“He does that sometimes.”

It was not an eight on Thursday but a nevertheless destructive seven on the par-four 18th, where his drive finished in deep rough on a steep side slope.

McIlroy could only hack his ball almost sideways into more rough and he caught a flier with his third before taking four shots to get down from the back of the green.

“I felt good about everything that I did yesterday,” McIlroy said after carding six birdies and two bogeys in a second round of 68.

“I got one bad break on 18 with that ball finishing on the bank of the bunker. So I really feel like I’m one shot out of leading this golf tournament.

Rory McIlroy watches his shot to the 13th green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)

“(If) that rolls down into the bunker, hopefully I’m able to hit it on the green and make a four and instead of standing here at four under I would be at seven under and feeling really good about everything.

“I felt like I did a lot of really good things yesterday and I did a lot of good things right, so I can’t let that one sort of unlucky break sort of hide the fact that everything else was working pretty well.”

At four under par McIlroy was three shots off the early clubhouse lead held by Hideki Matsuyama, the former Masters champion carding a superb bogey-free 65 to lead by one from Patrick Cantlay and David Lipsky.

More in this section

Leona Maguire: Lauren Walsh must 'stick to her guns' Leona Maguire: Lauren Walsh must 'stick to her guns'
Leona Maguire braced for hectic summer swing and Solheim Leona Maguire braced for hectic summer swing and Solheim
43rd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Three - Whistling Straits I don’t think LIV golfers should be on European Ryder Cup team – Rory McIlroy
ohioPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland

Lowry tied for second place at the Memorial Tournament 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd