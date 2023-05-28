Steve Stricker pips Padraig Harrington to PGA Senior Championship title

In a battle of the 2021 Ryder Cup captains, Padraig Harrington lost out to Steve Stricker in a play-off to win the PGA Senior Championship at Frisco, Texas on Sunday night.
Harrington birdied the 18th to force a play-off but, his wayward tee shot on the play-off hole cost him dearly, with Stricker going on to secure victory.
Dubliner Harrington - having recorded a four-under 68 on Saturday - had come into the final day holding a one-shot lead over American Stricker.
The 51-year-old managed five birdies on Sunday, but three bogies at 8, 12 and 17 meant he finished with two-under round of 70, and had to settle for a play-off against 56-year-old Stricker.