Padraig Harrington still leads Senior US PGA, Leona Maguire into semis

Harrington is one shot clear heading into Sunday's final round, Maguire to face Japan’s Ayaka Furue in last four.
Padraig Harrington still leads Senior US PGA, Leona Maguire into semis

AHEAD: Padraig Harrington leads way at Senior PGA Championship. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 14:42
Andrew Horgan

Padraig Harrington and Leona Maguire are primely placed to enjoy significant success in their respective tournaments on Sunday.

Harrington currently leads the way after three rounds in the Senior US PGA Championship at Frisco, Texas having recorded a four-under 68 on Saturday.

The Irishman is on 16 under, one shot ahead of Steve Stricker, who shot a 64 in the penultimate round, and three ahead of Stewart Cink, who shot a 67 which included a hole-in-one while playing alongside Harrington.

The 51-year-old Dubliner is going in search of his second career Champions Tour Major win and has held the lead after all three days heading into his final round which is set to start at 5pm Irish time on Sunday.

“I love playing competitive golf where you’re trying to win. I know it’s a Major tomorrow and you want to go out there and win Majors more than the next event.

"But in the end of the day, we all play for that buzz coming down Sunday evening with a chance at winning, [and] trying to manage our game, our thoughts," said Harrington.

Leona Maguire of Ireland tees off. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Leona Maguire of Ireland tees off. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Elsewhere Leona Maguire is in the hunt for further match play success after securing her place in the semi-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

The seventh seed held off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on Saturday.

The Cavan native lost two of her first three holes but then won five of the next six to help seal her place in the semis on Sunday, where she will meet Japan’s Ayaka Furue.

More in this section

Harrington extends lead, Maguire through to knockout stages Harrington extends lead, Maguire through to knockout stages
Harry Hall Harry Hall opens three-stroke halfway lead at Charles Schwab Challenge
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Round One Harrington into lead at Senior PGA Championship after hitting course record
<p>IN THE ZONE: Spain's Pablo Larrazabal leads by a shot at the KLM Open.</p>

Relaxed Larrazabal takes one-shot lead into Dutch Open finale

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd