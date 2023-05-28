Padraig Harrington still leads Senior US PGA, Leona Maguire into semis

Padraig Harrington and Leona Maguire are primely placed to enjoy significant success in their respective tournaments on Sunday.

Harrington currently leads the way after three rounds in the Senior US PGA Championship at Frisco, Texas having recorded a four-under 68 on Saturday.

The Irishman is on 16 under, one shot ahead of Steve Stricker, who shot a 64 in the penultimate round, and three ahead of Stewart Cink, who shot a 67 which included a hole-in-one while playing alongside Harrington.

The 51-year-old Dubliner is going in search of his second career Champions Tour Major win and has held the lead after all three days heading into his final round which is set to start at 5pm Irish time on Sunday.

“I love playing competitive golf where you’re trying to win. I know it’s a Major tomorrow and you want to go out there and win Majors more than the next event.

"But in the end of the day, we all play for that buzz coming down Sunday evening with a chance at winning, [and] trying to manage our game, our thoughts," said Harrington.

Leona Maguire of Ireland tees off. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Elsewhere Leona Maguire is in the hunt for further match play success after securing her place in the semi-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

The seventh seed held off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on Saturday.

The Cavan native lost two of her first three holes but then won five of the next six to help seal her place in the semis on Sunday, where she will meet Japan’s Ayaka Furue.