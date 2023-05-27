Harrington extends lead, Maguire through to knockout stages

Padraig Harrington is heading into the third round of the Senior PGA Championship with a three-shot lead after carding a four-under-par round of 68 on day two at PGA Frisco, Texas.

Having broken the course record with an 8-under 64 on day one, Harrington sits at the top of the leaderboard at 12-under.

Harrington, beginning his round on the back nine, had birdies on 14, 15 and 18 in what was his most fruitful section of the course on Friday.

The Dublin native wrapped up his round with a fourth birdie on nine, leaving him with two bogie-free rounds to begin his championship.

His flawless first two rounds have put him in the driving seat, three shots ahead of Katsumasa Miyamoto of Japan in second place, with Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink four behind the Dubliner.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire has negotiated her way into the knockout stages of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

Maguire delivered some great golf to defeat Narin An of South Korea 5&3.

ONTO THE NEXT ONE: Leona Maguire. Pic: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Friday's victory ensured her progress having also won the first two group seven games in Las Vegas. The Cavan woman beat Sweden's Linnea Strom and Korea’s Jenny Shin to take control of the group before her win over South Korean An.

On her quarter-final opponent, Maguire told the Irish Independent that she is focusing on her own game ahead of the knockout stages.

"I don't think it matters who it is. I've been just trying to play the golf course the last few days, and I think stick to that same plan.

"Try to hit good shots, and we'll see what happens.”