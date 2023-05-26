Harrington into lead at Senior PGA Championship after hitting course record

Padraig Harrington goes into a two-shot lead at the Champions Tour Senior PGA Championship after hitting a course record of 64.
Harrington was in excellent form throughout the opening round picking up eight birdies with no dropped shots to leave him eight-under at the East Course at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.
Japan's Katsumasa Miyamoto lies two shots behind the Dubliner while Wales' Philip Price and Brazil's Adilson da Silva are a shot further back on five-under.
Darren Clarke finished his opening round with a three-under 69 while Paul McGinley completed his round on one-over 73 heading into the second round.
Harrington finished in a tie for 50th at last weeks PGA Championship and said after his opening round "I felt I was getting into it last week, but I wasn't there.
"I need to do a better job when I'm away from tournaments. My preparation is not ideal.
"So last week it definitely helped me to get where I am today, no doubt about it".