Harrington into lead at Senior PGA Championship after hitting course record

Padraig Harrington was in superb form hitting eight birdies to leave him eight-under.
Harrington into lead at Senior PGA Championship after hitting course record

COURSE RECORD: Padraig Harrington hit a course record 64 to leave him eight-under and two shots in the lead at the Senior PGA Championship. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 10:54
Fiona Halligan

Padraig Harrington goes into a two-shot lead at the Champions Tour Senior PGA Championship after hitting a course record of 64. 

Harrington was in excellent form throughout the opening round picking up eight birdies with no dropped shots to leave him eight-under at the East Course at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.

Japan's Katsumasa Miyamoto lies two shots behind the Dubliner while Wales' Philip Price and Brazil's Adilson da Silva are a shot further back on five-under.

Darren Clarke finished his opening round with a three-under 69 while Paul McGinley completed his round on one-over 73 heading into the second round.

Harrington finished in a tie for 50th at last weeks PGA Championship and said after his opening round "I felt I was getting into it last week, but I wasn't there.

"I need to do a better job when I'm away from tournaments. My preparation is not ideal.

"So last week it definitely helped me to get where I am today, no doubt about it".

More in this section

Victor Perez to defend KLM Open title in race for Ryder Cup place Victor Perez to defend KLM Open title in race for Ryder Cup place
Michael Block gets text from Michael Jordan after magical PGA Championship Michael Block gets text from Michael Jordan after magical PGA Championship
Tiger Woods File Photo Tiger Woods withdraws from next month’s US Open
<p>TWO WINS: Leona Maguire came from four down to win her second group game at the LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegan. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Maguire fights back from four down to win second group game at LPGA Match-Play

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd