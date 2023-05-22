From the Challenge Tour in Kenya to five-time major champion: Brooks Koepka reflects on the sweetest one of them all

Brooks Koepka is not a man prone to emotion. He’s intense, even ruthless, but rarely one to be moved to sappy reflection.

But after a couple years of so much self-doubt that he was physically unable to be the world beater that he was in winning consecutive US Opens (2017-18) and PGA Championships (2018-19), Koepka’s fifth career major title struck a chord deep inside the 33-year-old American.

“Yeah, this is probably the sweetest one of them all because all the hard work that went into this one,” Koepka said after his masterful two-stroke victory over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler at Oak Hill. “This one is definitely special. This one is probably it for me.

“It feels good to be back and to get No. 5.”

Koepka spent nights and days tossing and turning, trying to figure out what went wrong in Augusta last month when his two-shot 54-hole lead evaporated. Spain’s Jon Rahm slipped his arms into a green jacket that Koepka believed should have been his.

Given an immediate chance to redeem himself with another 54-hole lead at the PGA Championship, Koepka delivered on his succinct promise: “I won't do it again the rest of my career.”

He never relinquished the lead on Sunday despite a dogged challenge from Hovland in the final group.

“I definitely wouldn't have, I don't think, won today if that didn't happen (at Augusta),” he said.

“I've always learned more from the four times I finished second than, I guess, the five times I've won now. I think failure is how you learn. You get better from it. You realise what mistakes you've made. Each time I've kind of made an adjustment. It's more mentality than it is anything. It's not really golf swing or anything like that. You're going to play how you play, but mentally you can kind of figure things out, and I'm always trying to get better.

“Just trying to find that different little edge just to poke and try inside my head. Really, I think the big key is just being open and honest with yourself, and if you can do that, you'll be miles ahead of everybody else.”

Koepka certainly played with a different edge on Sunday after his late third-round surge thrust he back into the lead. His final-round 67 put him at 9-under 271, two ahead of Scheffler who posted a closing 65. Hovland birdied 18 to shoot 68 grab a share of second. Bryson DeChambeau, Kurt Kitayama and Cam Davis tied for fourth at 3-under.

Rory McIlroy posted his third straight 69 on Sunday to tie Sepp Straka for seventh at 7-under. Shane Lowry shot 69 himself to tie for 12th at even par.

It was Hovland who applied the pressure on Koepka on Sunday when it looked like he might run away with things by quickly turning a one-stroke lead into a three-shot advantage with birdies on 2, 3 and 4. Hovland had to roll in birdies of his own at 4 and 5 to try to keep up with the determined Koepka and prevent the final round from becoming a coronation walk.

The 25-year-old Norwegian went toe-to-toe with the now five-time major champion until the 16th hole. From the fairway bunker, Hovland’s 9-iron shot embedded in the face, and his ensuing double bogey abruptly ended the drama. Koepka made sure of that by quickly stuffing his wedge close for birdie and his one-shot lead was suddenly four with two holes to play.

“It's not easy going toe-to-toe with a guy like that,” said a disheartened Hovland. “He is not going to give you anything, and I didn't really feel like I gave him anything either until 16. So I feel like I belong out here, and I just have got to get a little bit better, and hopefully it goes my way the next time.”

Koepka’s comeback is another rung on a remarkable career journey that started by toiling in far-flung places on the Challenge Tour before striking it big on the major stages. He was on the brink of giving up two years ago with injuries and pain delivering so much doubt in himself that he was driven to accept the guaranteed windfall of Saudi money and join LIV Golf.

“I don't know if I considered retiring, but I knew if I couldn't play the way I wanted to play, then I was definitely going to give it up,” he said. “I mean, the thought definitely kind of crossed my mind.”

His emotions walking off the 18th green were unlike anything Koepka has shown before, other than the candour he revealed in the Netflix documentary about his health struggles.

“Yeah, I think it was definitely what I accomplished,” he said of his emotion. “Pardon my language, but it's all the f------ s--- I had to go through. No one knows. No one knows all the pain. There's a lot of times where I just couldn't even bend my knee. Yeah, it felt good. It felt really good.”

Once he sobers up from his celebration, Koepka can reflect on the long road to the top and back again. He’s the 20th player in history to win five career majors. He once again resembles the intense competitor who dominated the U.S. Open and PGA stages to the tune of back-to-back wins at each, and he wants more.

“It's so cool to look back at where I've come, traveling,” he said. “I remember back to the Challenge Tour days, going to Kenya, Kazakhstan, and all those cool places and getting to see the world. To be out here now and win five major championships is pretty incredible.

“It's crazy. I try not to think of it right now. I mean, I do care about it. It's just tough to really grasp the situation kind of while you're still in it, I think. I mean, probably when I'm retired and I can look back with Jena and my son and kind of reflect on all that stuff, that will be truly special. But right now I'm trying to collect as many of these things as I can. We'll see how it goes.”

Koepka’s win was a feather in the cap for LIV Golf, but to Koepka it is more about his accomplishment.

“It's a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship,” he said. “I'm just happy to take this home for the third time. All it does … is validates it for myself. I guess maybe if anybody doubted it from Augusta or whatever, any doubts anybody on TV might have or whatever, I'm back, I'm here.”