Koepka learns from Master's anguish to win PGA Championship for the third time

Brooks Koepka insisted that the nights and days he spent tossing and turning – trying to figure out what went wrong in Augusta last month when his two-shot 54-hole lead evaporated – were not in vain. Spain’s Jon Rahm slipped his arms into a green jacket that Koepka believed should have been his.

Given an immediate chance to redeem himself with another 54-hole lead at the PGA Championship, Koepka delivered on his promise with a two-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at Oak Hill Country Club.

“I won't do it again the rest of my career,” Koepka said of his Augusta surrender, and he never relinquished the lead on Sunday despite a dogged challenge from Hovland in the final group.

Koepka’s final-round 67 put him at 9-under 271, two ahead of Scheffler who posted a closing 65. Hovland birdied 18 to grab a share of second. Bryson DeChambeau, Kurt Kitayama and Cam Davis tied for fourth at 3-under.

Rory McIlroy posted his third straight 69 on Sunday to tie Sepp Straka for seventh at 7-under. Shane Lowry shot 69 himself to tie for 12th at even par.

It was Hovland who applied the pressure on Koepka on Sunday. The 25-year-old Norwegian went toe-to-toe with the now five-time major champion until the 16th hole. In the fairway bunker, Hovland’s shot embedded in the face of the bunker, and his ensuing double bogey abruptly ended the drama. Koepka took advantage by stuffing his wedge close for birdie and his one-shot lead was suddenly four with two holes to play.

Healthy again after two years struggling with injury and pain that made him doubt himself as a world-beater and sent him searching for the guaranteed windfall of Saudi money and LIV Golf, Kopeka once again resembles the intense competitor who dominated the U.S. Open (2017-18) and PGA (2018-19) stages to the tune of back-to-back wins at each.

On Sunday, he quickly turned a one-stroke lead into a three-shot advantage with birdies on 2, 3 and 4. Hovland had to roll in birdies of his own at 4 and 5 to try to keep up with the determined Koepka and prevent the final round from becoming a coronation walk.

“I think he loves the tougher, bigger occasions,” said Pádraig Harrington, a three-time major winner who respects Koepka’s major focus. “He likes the fact that other people are under pressure here and I don't think he likes that at regular events. He seems to have a good attitude at these events and he's got a good solid game for majors.”

Koepka has never shied away from his singular focus on trying to win majors. He took the road less traveled for American golfers, getting his feet wet travelling the world on the European Tour before fittingly earning his PGA Tour card via his fourth-place finish in the 2014 U.S. Open.

It was a sign of things to come. Half of Koepka’s career PGA Tour wins are major titles. It is what motivates him most.

“I think Brooks Koepka thinks that winning a major is easier than winning a regular event … and he has owned that,” said Harrington.

McIlroy’s hopes of mounting a challenge from his start five off the lead dissipated in another erratic mix of brilliance and mistakes. His first 11 holes included four birdies, four pars and three bogeys, leaving him no closer to the lead than when he started the day.

The kick-in birdie he made on the first was followed immediately by an unforced error on the second when he missed the green with a wedge from the fairway and left himself short-sided in a bunker to make bogey. It set the tone for his up-and-down effort.

Lowry hoped he could get on a little run and try to replicate what Justin Thomas did last year and come back from seven behind to give himself a chance at winning. But he couldn’t generate any forward momentum to “make a nuisance to somebody.” An eagle at 14 and birdie at 16 got him briefly in red figures for the week until a bogey at 17 left him at even.

The potential to post a score was certainly out there Sunday at Oak Hill. Five players tied the Oak Hill final round record with 5-under 65s, including reigning Open champion Cam Smith, Scheffler, Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama and Cam Davis.

“I think a major championship would mean a lot to anybody,” Kopeka said on the eve of the final round.

“So yeah, to win one would be fantastic. I mean, I was just told that I think only Tiger (Woods) and Jack (Nicklaus) have won three, so that would be pretty special to be in a list or category with them.”