Pádraig Harrington still 'sees himself as a player' on PGA Tour

Pádraig Harrington left Oak Hill on a positive note, shooting a 1-under 69 on Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship.

“There was some good in it, I hit plenty of good shots nice, iron shots early on. I think later on in the round I got a few good up and downs as usual,” he said of a round with three birdies and two bogeys.

“I seem to be excellent when I have a tough chip shot, I just need to just forget about this modern golf of trying to hit the middle of the greens just keep firing flags and I’d be better off.

“Yeah, look, there was lots of positives in it, there's a few things I do need to work on as always do. Things I need to improve on. I just need to be disciplined and do it.”

Other than the opening nine holes of the third round when Harrington went out in 43 in a steady rain, he handled the challenge of Oak Hill fairly well.

The mistakes, like a double on No. 7 on Friday that kept him from finishing under par, added up quickly. He played his last 27 holes in 4-under, finishing 7-over par with eight of those lost strokes on one nine-hole stretch.

“Who knows if I two-putted the first couple of holes (Saturday) or somebody would have given me the lottery numbers, I'd be happy now,” he joked.

Harrington, 51, has two more major championship starts to look forward to this summer – in the US Open as the reigning US Senior Open champ and in the Open at Hoylake as a past champion.

The effort proves to Harrington he can still compete with the world’s best. Asked if he feels like a PGA Tour player competing on the PGA Tour Champions or a senior golfer still dipping his toes in the deep end of the pool, Harrington said simply, “I still see myself as a player.”

“I like trying to win tournaments and that's why I like being on the Champions Tour,” he said. “I can play more events on the Champions Tour because I can play in a cart. It is a genuine struggle for me to do 72 holes, you know, walking-wise. I can do it but not back to back to back. I wouldn't be playing 28 events at the PGA Tour, put it like that. I have no problem managing myself around a couple of weeks where I get plenty of physio.”

Harrington admits that last week’s Regions Tradition, where he contended for a senior major title, and this week’s upcoming KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship aren’t the same as the PGA Championship and the rush of trying to win a third career Wanamaker Trophy.

“These are majors; they’re minors,” he said of the five senior majors on the golf calendar.

“They are very nice to win up, and I’d be thrilled to win ‘em and I'm delighted. They're like any event, they’re great when you go out there and win. And it's exciting. And I feel pressure. There's no doubt about it. I'd be nervous with a chance to win.

“But it's still not a major. That's just the way it is. I'll be trying my heart out and I will feel anxious and nervous when I'm in contention next Sunday. And that's the way it is. But in the greater scheme of things, let's call it a minor.”