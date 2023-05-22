Mickelson: Tour preference should be 'no concern' to PGA ahead of Ryder Cup 

Phil Mickelson played in a final pairing on Sunday that featured the last two PGA champions. At age 52, he got the better of Justin Thomas (and his former longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay) shooting 70 to Thomas’ 72 and finishing tied 60th.

It wasn’t quite as impressive a run as he made last month in finishing runner-up with Brooks Koepka at the Masters, but unlike at Augusta, Mickelson felt more comfortable to speak his mind after the PGA Championship.

As usual, Mickelson had a lot to say even when he didn’t say very much about some subjects.

Mickelson confirmed a report from The New York Times that he was interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice (as were fellow LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia) as part of its antitrust investigation of the PGA Tour. “I won’t comment on it other than just affirming that’s accurate,” he said.

The six-time major winner has taken some big swings at golf’s powers that be in recent weeks on Twitter, accusing leaders and organizations of “collusion” against LIV Golf.

“I guess it’s because I know some things that others don’t. I just want to make sure everyone is held accountable,” he said of his outspokenness but refusing to clarify.

“I don’t want to get into specific details but I know a lot of stuff that will come out later and I am appreciative they are being held accountable.”

He was less cryptic about the health of LIV Golf, which had another good major week with 11 of the 16 LIV golfers in the field made the cut, including LIV’s resident doormat Sihwan Kim, who hasn’t finished better than 43rd of 48 in six LIV starts this year but notched a T62 at Oak Hill.

Koepka and DeChambeau featured most prominently while others including Patrick Reed and Cam Smith loomed as back-door high finishers.

“I’m happy for them if they’re playing well,” Mickelson said of his LIV peers. “There are a lot of good players playing some good golf and it’s nice to see them continuing it here at the PGA. It was pretty obvious in the last few years how well Bryson has been playing even though he had a pretty rough start to the year.

“I’d be happy for him,” he said of the prospect of Koepka winning a fifth major as grabbed his second consecutive 54-hole lead in a major. “He’s been knocking on the door a lot. He’s been playing some really good golf. I think we’re all kind of expecting that to happen. It would be great for him. He’s been working really hard.”

Both Koepka and Dustin Johnson expressed keen interest in being part of the Ryder Cup in September in Rome, and Mickelson sees no reason why they should not be on the American team.

“I don’t see the benefit of the Ryder Cup to change from what it has historically been which is the U.S. versus Europe,” Mickelson said. “I don’t see the benefit of changing that. I don’t see how it’s any of the concern of the PGA of America what tour we play. But that’s just my opinion.

“The way they’re playing it sure looks like they want to be on [it].”

As for himself, he’s resigned to his Ryder Cup days being behind him after 12 appearances saying 'it’s not my concern'.

“I’ve had a lot of great experiences in the Ryder Cup,” he said. “I’ve been part of 13 – I played in 12 and was vice captain at Whistling Straits. I’ve had a lot of great experiences, stories, memories. I’ve had more than my share. I’m fine with other people having those opportunities as well.”

As for LIV’s future, Mickelson believes it will catch on and become an accepted part of the golf ecosystem with 'a little bit more open-mindedness, maybe'.

“The people that come out and are part of the tournaments seem to be really enjoying it,” he said. “It’s not going anywhere. It’s going to continue to accelerate and hopefully people will continue to give it a try.

“Golf has been kind of a closed shop. Every tour is run by one organization. The Latin American Tour, the Canadian Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour, the Champions Tour, the China tour … sorry, just the irony.

“It’s all one entity and there just needs to be … we run these traditional golf tournaments just like the PGA. This is an awesome tournament. I love it. It has a great history, great tradition but to do something different. … Golf has had the same structure for a century or two. It’s been the same structure.

“Now we’re introducing it to a little bit (different) presentation. It’s appealing to a little bit younger crowd and you kind of have to be open-minded to give it a try and say maybe it’s something different. Even though I’ve done it this way for decades and decades, maybe I should be open to looking at it a different way.”

In a month, Mickelson will have another shot to complete his career slam at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The six-time U.S. Open runner-up has already scouted the course up the road from his native San Diego, California.

“I spent a little time,” he said. “I’ll spend most of my time there the week before. It’s a really good design.”