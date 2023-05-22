Luke Donald watching rookies closer than proven commodities

Luke Donald will not get into names – not in May. Over the next four months he will be building a very new kind of European team that will try to maintain a legacy of success in the Ryder Cup that includes dominance on home turf since 1993. The familiar old guard is gone. A new generation needs to step up.

If Oak Hill is any indication, there may be more hope than it seems at first blush. Major championship stages are incubators for emerging talent, and Donald hoped to be able to assess his options this week in western New York.

“I think it's always good to see how rookies, potential rookies, do in major championships,” Donald said. “It takes a different kind of mindset, a different kind of nerve. The challenge obviously is totally different to what you'd be playing week in, week out. Obviously a very strong field this week. So again, a good performance here at a major can go a long way.

“But there's been lots of very good rookies and Ryder Cup players who maybe haven't had the best major record, as well. It's not everything, but certainly I'll be keeping a close eye on the scoring.”

Donald is not worried about his proven commodities. Jon Rahm won the Masters. Matt Fitzpatrick won last year’s US Open (though he still has yet to prove his game can translate in team competition). Rory McIlroy is Rory McIlroy.

The experience Donald has to choose from showed encouraging signs this week. Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood all played themselves into contention among the top 10 on Sunday. Justin Rose, at age 42, continues to prove he’s still among the world’s elite and is worthy of returning for a sixth Ryder Cup after missing in 2021. Tyrrell Hatton recovered from an abysmal opening 77 to shoot consecutive rounds under par in the toughest conditions Oak Hill had to offer.

That’s eight players with Ryder Cup experience who Donald is very likely to be able to count on come September. All he needs to do is infuse that core with some fresh blood that brings energy to the table at Marco Simone.

“Experience does come into play, certainly, because Ryder Cups are different, but everyone has to be given an opportunity at some point,” said Donald. “I was given an opportunity in 2004.”

And there are encouraging options on that front. France’s Victor Perez and Austria’s Sepp Straka entered Sunday’s final round T10 and T20, respectively. A strong finish could inch Perez ahead of Germany’s Yannik Paul for third on the European points list that will determine three of six automatic qualifiers. Paul, too, made the cut at Oak Hill but finished nearer the bottom. Straka is a PGA Tour winner and was bronze medalist in the 2020 Olympics.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk acquitted himself well, making the cut in his PGA debut and finishing nicely. It doesn’t hurt that Meronk won the Italian Open last month on the host venue outside Rome.

Séamus Power had a rough week at Oak Hill, but he’s having a strong season on the PGA Tour and is the ninth-highest-ranked European player in the Official World Golf Ranking at No. 39.

“With me playing in the States, it's going be difficult to get one of the automatic spots,” Power said. “And I don't want to set a goal where I'm going to be reliant on someone else picking me. It's a huge thing that you want to make, but I feel if I can take care of my individual goals, like Tour Championship, and also I'm hoping to get another win and stuff like that. I think it will take care of it rather than be focusing on it.”

A handful of other prospects didn’t exactly distinguish themselves this week, but have four more months to try to get Donald’s attention. Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark made the cut, but his twin brother, Rasmus, did not. England’s Callum Tarren flashed brightly as he did at last year’s US Open only to douse his radiance on Saturday again with a 79.

Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal, a recent DP World Tour winner in Korea, made the cut and has a personality that would enhance any team room. Thorbjørn Olesen, another recent DP World Tour winner, continues his career renaissance but failed to make the cut in Rochester. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre missed the cut and is still trying to live up to his promise.

There are other options at Donald’s disposal as well. A big one is Francesco Molinari, who went 5-0 in France in 2018. Molinari continues to languish in relative mediocrity, but being Italian and rekindling his “Moliwood” bromance with Fleetwood could still make him a valuable asset in Rome.

There’s also Thomas Pieters, the highest-ranked LIV Golf defector from Europe still currently eligible to get picked. Pieters participated in the Hero Cup in January. More importantly, he was the brightest spot in a dark 17-11 Ryder Cup loss at Hazeltine in 2016, leading all European scorers going 4-1 as a rookie and successfully partnering three times with Rory McIlroy to win two fourballs and a foursomes match.

England’s Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters winner, is also showing improved form, but his brother’s indelicate humour sabotaged his prior appearance in 2016 and left lingering scars.

The era of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell is over regarding the Ryder Cup – at least as the rules apply now. But there’s promise for the next generation.

“I'm still excited about all the players we have on offer, both rookies and established players, and I think our team will be very good,” said Donald.