Club pro Michael Block chasing big payday, paired with McIlroy in final round at PGA

Michael Block — golf’s common man who is still holding his own against the world’s top players at the PGA Championship this week — plugged his ears and shook his head, making a point of not wanting to hear how big his payday might be if he finishes among the top 10.

“I don’t want to listen,” Block, the club professional out of Southern California, said Saturday. He revealed the largest paycheck he’s ever won from playing golf was $75,000, at the 2014 Club Professional National Championship at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“I don’t listen about what I might make or could make or anything like that. I pretty much am putting my head down,” he added after staying in contention with his third consecutive even-par 70 that has him tied for eighth at Oak Hill.

The mere fact the 46-year-old was paired with Justin Rose for the tournament’s third round was so intimidating, Block refused to look at his playing partner’s face through the first few holes. On Sunday, he’ll be paired with Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion.

“You serious?” Block said, when informed of the pairing. “Wow. That should be fun. We’ll have a good time,” he continued before adding, “Really?” Try as he can, Block is unable to block out all the hype he’s generating around the golf course, on social media and television, where he appeared to be a natural conducting a live interview with broadcasters Jim Nantz and Scott Van Pelt in between shots.

“It’s just been awesome. Scott came up to me right before I was teeing off today and expressed how much he enjoyed the interview I had with him on 14 the other day,” Block said.

“And I looked at my caddie and my friend, and I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I don’t even know what I’m doing.’” Block is making everything look relatively easy on and off the course. On Saturday, he overcame a double bogey on the par-4 sixth and finished with three birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Justin Rose, of England, and Michael Block walk on the 18th hole during the third round. Pic: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Though he might seem out of his element, Block doesn’t lack for confidence while competing in his seventh major. This is the first in which he’s made the cut.

“I love Rosey, but I can compete against these guys to be honest,” he added, referring to Rose. “I can hang. I can post a 3- or 4-under tomorrow, especially if I get the fairways rolling again.” No matter the outcome on Sunday, Block has made it a point to enjoy every moment.

“Before you know it, you’re 60 years old and retired and look back at the videos and remember that was the best week of my life,” Block said. “So I’m going to sit back as much as I can with my friends and my family at the house we rented and watch the videos tonight and see all my new followers on Instagram. It’s been crazy.”

