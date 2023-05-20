Harrington's hopes washed away in PGA downpours

Veteran Dubliner tumbles down the leaderboard after a nightmare start to his third round Saturday 
FADING HOPES: Padraig Harrington shot a five-over 75 in the third round in Rochester. Pic: AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

At age 51 and despite a rib muscle injury suffered on the range last week, Pádraig Harrington was hanging in after rounds of 72-71 to book the PGA Championship weekend. But the Dubliner’s efforts were washed away in Saturday’s steady rain with a 5-over 75.

“I was trying to break 80,” Harrington said of his back-nine rally after going out in 43 on the front.

Harrington’s game was off from the jump Saturday, three-putting the first two holes for bogey and then chopping up the long par-3 third for double. A string of four consecutive bogeys from 6 to 9 sent him to the back already 8-over on the day.

“I three-putted the first two greens and on a tough day you need momentum,” he said.

But he righted the leaky ship on the back, making birdies at 13 and 14 and then holed a 76-foot bunker shot on the last for birdie to shoot 3-under 32 on the back.

“Every day you are on the golf course in a situation like that is a practice day, a training day, so you are trying to do things right,” he said of his mindset after digging himself a hole on the front. “You are trying to dig deep, once you know you can’t win the tournament it is all about every shot is practice, training.

“There is no substitute for hitting shots with a card in your hand. You can hit as many shots as you like on the practice range but there is no substitute for playing real golf. That’s what you see when you go into the back nine like that is an opportunity to get your game in shape.”

